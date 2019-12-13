Nathaniel Rateliff Kicks Off 'The Marigold Singles' with John Prine

Acclaimed musician Nathaniel Rateliff's first installment of The Marigold Singles featuring legendary songwriter John Prine debuts today on Stax Records. The Marigold Singles will raise money for The Marigold Project, Rateliff's foundation that supports community and nonprofit organizations working on economic and social justice. The first installment is comprised of Rateliff performing new versions of two beloved Prine songs-"Sam Stone" a duet with Prine and "Summer's End" featuring Courtney Marie Andrews.

Listen below!

Of the release, Rateliff says, "It's been an honor to get to know John and become his buddy. I love singing with him. He's one of the great songwriters of our time. Wonderful to have Courtney Marie Andrews join me on 'Summer's End' as well," while Prine furthers, "I'm proud to be part of the first release of The Marigold Singles. Veterans deserve all our support. I love singing with Nathaniel-he's a really great singer and a real good buddy."

The Marigold Singles will be available as limited edition 7" vinyl exclusively at shop.nathanielrateliff.com/, as well as on all digital platforms. Future releases will feature additional notable musicians and collaborators, and the beneficiaries will be chosen by the artist's common beliefs and by the subject matter of the songs.

Proceeds from the first installment of The Marigold Singles with Prine will support the work of Sierra Club Foundation's Military Outdoors Program and Harm Reduction Coalition. "I have often turned to the music of Nathaniel and John for healing and understanding after my time in the Army. I am grateful that they have chosen to support the Sierra Club's Military Outdoors program with this special release and look forward to connecting more veterans and military families to the outdoors with their contribution," says Sierra Club's Military Outdoors Senior Campaign Manager, Robert Vessels.

Harm Reduction Coalition's Executive Director, Monique Tule adds, "Harm Reduction Coalition is deeply honored to be beneficiaries of the partnership between Nathaniel Rateliff and John Prine. Funds we receive will support our work to end the overdose epidemic that is behind the deaths of more than 72,000 people in a single year."

Sierra Club Military Outdoors is at the forefront of a national movement to ensure every veteran in America has an opportunity to get outdoors when they return home after service. The goal of Military Outdoors is to improve the lives of veterans and their families through connections with the outdoors and inspire members of the military and veteran community to become outspoken champions for environmental conservation and justice. Harm Reduction Coalition is a national advocacy and capacity-building organization that works to promote the health and dignity of individuals and communities who are impacted by drug use.

The Marigold Project is Rateliff's foundation established in 2017 to support community and nonprofit organizations working on economic and social justice. Last fall, The Marigold Project hosted a day of workshops and a rally focused on gun violence prevention. Last Saturday, December 7, the foundation hosted a summit in Denver concentrated on community and coalition building. Attendees learned from activists and advocates across the country with decades of experience in community building for positive and lasting change.

The foundation also offers grants to organizations working on income inequality, voter registration, food access, gun violence prevention and indigenous rights, among many others. Grant recipients include Mauna Kea/Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation, Volunteers of America's Veterans Homeless Services, Denver Urban Gardens, American Agriculture Movement and Texas Gun Sense.

Furthermore, Rateliff has confirmed details of the And It's Still Alright tour, in support of a new forthcoming solo album. The shows will feature many facets of Rateliff's musicianship-ranging from stripped back moments with just his voice and an acoustic guitar to the accompaniment of a full band. The extensive run of theater shows begins in Minneapolis on March 3 and includes multiple shows at Los Angeles' Theatre at Ace Hotel and San Francisco's Palace Of Fine Arts, in addition to stops at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, D.C.'s The Anthem, The Chicago Theatre and the renowned Red Rocks Amphitheater. Tickets are available now at nathanielrateliff.com.

Photo credit: Rett Rogers





