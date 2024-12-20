Nathan Graham Shares New EP 'The Way Through'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago singer-songwriter and guitarist Nathan Graham has returned with his new EP The Way Through via Pravda Records. Earlier this month, he teased the new music with two Bandcamp and YouTube exclusive singles: a previously unreleased R&B-tinged track titled "I Know" and a gripping reimagining of standout single "Pride" from last year's debut album, Saint of Second Chances.

Graham will celebrate the release with two back-to-back shows at SPACE in Evanston tonight. The early show (6:30pm) will be an intimate performance with piano, acoustic guitar, a string quartet, and lush 4-part harmonies. The electric late show (9:30pm) will include a full band, as well as organ, piano, and a horn section, with Graham performing new songs and arrangements that will give fans a glimpse of his yet-to-be-announced sophomore album. Graham will also embark on a run of shows with The Wild Feathers early next year. Please see below for full tour details.

Of the new EP, Graham offers, "Instead of putting out more new songs that sound the same as the last album, with two electric guitars, bass, drums, and keys, I thought we'd try something new, something out of my comfort zone. We took two songs from the last album and two new full band songs, took away all the electric instrumentation, and built them back up with piano, upright bass, acoustic guitar, and a string quartet. We have a lot of talent in the band and in our Chicago music community - our good friend, Joe Shadid (producer and engineer at Gentle Bear Studio), had a great vision to get each song to take on a new shape, and our bassist, John MacNeil, drew up these beautiful string arrangements for 'Pride' and 'I Know.' I'm excited for how these four songs turned out."

Graham's debut album, Saint of Second Chances, released last October to high praise from Chicago Magazine, Chicago Reader, WBEZ, CMT, Under the Radar, No Depression, Flood Magazine, Fretboard Journal, Americana UK, and more. The music saw him gain recognition as Ben Harper's pick for Taylor Guitar's 50th Anniversary Series of new artists who are "sure to make waves in the next 50 years."

Before he began performing his own songs, Graham spent a decade as a guitar-for-hire, backing artists at legendary blues clubs such as Buddy Guy’s Legends and Kingston Mines. With music that bridges South Side Blues with Southern Americana, Graham has since opened for acts like Ben Harper, Lucinda Williams, The Wallflowers, Low Cut Connie, Anders Osborn, and Lilly Hiatt and performed as an original member of the Black Opry.

Nathan Graham On Tour:

December 20: Chicago, IL @ SPACE (6:30pm)

December 20: Chicago, IL @ SPACE (9:30pm)

January 14: Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar*

January 15: San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*

January 16: Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour*

January 19: San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar*

January 22: Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall*

January 23: Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s*

January 25: Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory*

January 27: Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room*

January 29: Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge*

February 1: Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live*

February 2: Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada*

*supporting The Wild Feathers

Photo credit: Mike Dunn

