Natalie Jane Sets 2026 World Tour Following New Album Release

Rising pop sensation Natalie Jane has announced her “the world i didn’t want” world tour, with tickets available to the public on Thursday, October 30, at 10 a.m. local time. The tour follows the release of her sophomore album, “the world i didn’t want,” out now via Capitol Records and 10K Projects.

The “the world i didn’t want” tour will visit major cities in North America, including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Atlanta, and more. Natalie Jane will also perform in Europe and the UK throughout this tour.

Rising to prominence through viral TikTok performances, Jane has quickly become a standout talent, earning accolades, over 2 billion global streams and a 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination. Tickets and more information on the tour can be found HERE.

Tour Dates

2/27/2027 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

2/28/2026 - Portland, OR - Hawthrone Theatre

3/2/2026 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

3/4/2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Pacific Electric

3/9/2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - The Grand

3/10/2026 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

3/12/2026 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

3/13/2026 - Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall

3/15/2026 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

3/16/2026 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

3/18/2026 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club - Music Hall

3/19/2026 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/22/2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

3/23/2026 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

3/25/2026 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

3/26/2026 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage - The Loft

3/28/2026 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

3/30/2026 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Photo Credit: Julian Buchanan