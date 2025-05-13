Naomi Sharon Reveals North American Summer Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Naomi Sharon, the Caribbean-Dutch artist blending soulful R&B with a dark glamour, has announced a run of North American shows for this summer. Kicking off July 29th in Washington D.C., the special run of shows hits select cities wrapping with a stop at San Francisco’s Outside Lands Music Festival.

The tour comes off the heels of her new EP The Only Love We Know, released on Friday. Featuring previously released songs, “The Only Love We Know” and “Can We Do This Over,” the EP (executive produced by Jordan Ullman of Majid Jordan) strays from her signature reflections on seeking connection, but marks her acceptance of letting go when things don’t go as expected. The body of work sees Sharon’s music blossoming into a new chapter - one ready to continue growing.

About the EP, Sharon said “The Only Love We Know is about moving forward without needing all the answers. It is the sound of letting go of people, patterns and the illusion of control, and finding peace in the uncertainty.”

North American Tour Dates:

July 29 @ Union Stage -- Washington, DC

July 30 @ Music Hall of Williamsburg -- Brooklyn, NY

August 1 @ The Opera House -- Toronto, ON

August 2 @ Bell Osheaga Festival -- Montreal, QC

August 5 @ Lincoln Hall -- Chicago, IL

August 7 @ Echoplex -- Los Angeles, CA

August 10 @ Outside Lands -- San Francisco, CA

Naomi Sharon, born and raised in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, has carved her niche in the global music scene with her unique sound and authentic storytelling. Her musical journey reflects a deep connection to her Dutch and Caribbean heritage, creating a tapestry of influences that sets her apart as a true artist.

Signed with OVO Sound as their first female signee, Naomi Sharon has garnered attention for her collaborations with renowned producers such as Noah "40" Shebib, Alex Lustig, Beau Nox, and more. Additionally, Naomi was recognized as one of Spotify's R&B Rising 2024 Artists To Watch, solidifying her status as a rising star in the industry.

Naomi Sharon invites music enthusiasts to join her on her ever-evolving sonic journey; showcasing her continued evolution and unwavering commitment to her craft.

Photo Credit: Dion Bal

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 14% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 8% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now!