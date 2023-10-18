Nadine Shah Announces New Album 'Filthy Underneath'

It will be released on February 23 as the inaugural release on EMI North.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Nadine Shah announces details for her fifth album Filthy Underneath. It will be released on February 23 as the inaugural release on EMI North. The follow up to 2020's critically acclaimed Kitchen Sink, the announcement comes lead single 'Topless Mother' which was just premiered by Steve Lamacq on BBC 6 Music.

Speaking of the track Shah says:
"It’s a song about a counselor I worked with that I couldn’t get along with. I’m pretty certain the feeling was mutual. And I’m also pretty certain she’d find this funny. Some people just don’t click and some arseholes like me write songs about it."

Three years might seem like a prolonged absence to some people, but it’s also a period of time in which the apparatus that holds your world in place can be dismantled and reassembled so that you can keep living, keep creating. Filthy Underneath chronicles a period of unprecedented turbulence in Nadine Shah’s life.

And yet, the experience of listening to it is oddly life-affirming – a parade of ghosts spanning the entirety of Nadine’s thirty-seven years, moving with balletic beauty to the music that Nadine and long-time co-writer and producer Ben Hillier have created around them, with renewed emphasis on placing melody and movement front and centre.

On the album’s sensational lead single 'Topless Mother', her double-tracked harmonies converge with a physically irresistible groove. Inspired by a series of comically tense exchanges with a counselor, the song alights on that counselor’s unorthodox tendency to burst into tears if she felt she wasn’t getting anywhere with her patient.

The chorus trip-switching into a free-associative list of three-syllable words, the tone here is never less than no-fs-given celebratory, an instant fan favourite to rub shoulders alongside her best.

Today, Shah has also announced that she will be playing special limited Filthy Underneath preview shows at London's Lower Third on 2 November and in Brighton and Glasgow in October . She'll also be joining Young Fathers as a special guest on their October tour with shows in London, Manchester and Edinburgh. US live dates to be announced. 

Pre-order Filthy Underneath here. 

Tour dates:

19 Oct - Brighton @ Chalk
29 Oct - Glasgow @ King Tuts
21 Oct - London @ Eventim Apollo ^
28 Oct - Manchester @ Albert Hall ^
31 Oct - Edinburgh @ The Usher Hall ^
2 Nov - London @ Lower Third (Headline)
^ - Special guest for Young Fathers

Photo Credit: Tim Topple


