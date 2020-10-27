$NOT & Denzel Curry Connect for New Single 'Sangria'

The single is out this Friday.

Known for his tightly-wrapped hoodie and his indelible hooks, Florida rhymer $NOT commands a cult following with his sharply-written anti-social jams. Teaming up with Denzel Curry, a kindred spirit and fellow South Florida-born trickster, $NOT shares "Sangria," his propulsive new single. Marked by a hypnotic flute riff and trampoline 808s, "Sangria" is a pugilistic and hedonistic heat rock. Plowing through the halting percussion with an unbreakable flow, $NOT gives a stern warning to steppers: "Yo, I'm all up in my bag/Please step back/This could be a murder case I pull up with a mack." In his verse, Denzel Curry complements $NOT's deadpan with a hyperactive delivery, toe-tagging the beat with a rising cadence: "I came up with the sauce, I feel like Kel Mitchell/Drake on the side, I'm runnin' with y'all's nickels." Premiered by Zane Lowe for Apple Music's Beats 1, "Sangria" is the latest single from Beautiful Havoc, $NOT's upcoming album.



The follow-up to his March 2020 album - TRAGEDY +, which featured hits like "Beretta" ft. wifisfuneral (23 million Spotify streams) and "Moon & Stars" ft. Maggie Lindemann (40 million Spotify streams), Beautiful Havoc digs deep into the 22-year-old rapper's misanthropy, interrogating how and why he retreats into his tightly-wrapped hoodie. The album offers a bright and diverse sonic palette, allowing $NOT to showcase his elite melodic instincts and provide a contrast to his dark, self-hating lyrics. The album is home to the bouncy loner's anthem "Revenge" (5 million views) and the sly Flo Milli collab "Mean" (2 million views). $NOT connected with Cole Bennett to create a 2-part music video series featuring the two songs, premiered on his Lyrical Lemonade YouTube channel. Featuring an additional guest appearance from iann dior, Beautiful Havoc arrives on October 30th via 300 Ent.



With over 4.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, $NOT has earned co-signs from the likes of Billie Eilish, and his song "Billy Boy" appeared in an episode of HBO's Euphoria. $NOT completed a successful tour in Q1 2020, selling out venues across the country. Most recently, $NOT shared "Can You Help Me," a defiant track that calls out racism and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

Morphing between the alternative rap styles of the late 2010s, Florida-based rapper $NOT built his name with a relaxed approach to the era's trap sonics.

Making his musical debut with the 2017 single "By Myself," rapper $NOT's early career was defined by the D.I.Y. ethos of the era. Dipping his toes into numerous key scenes, the rapper's early releases varied from Atlanta-esque circular trap to the brash, screaming ragers of his South Floridian contemporaries. Continuing to adapt and evolve, the young musician spent 2018 on more melancholic terms, adopting a more muffled, un-emotional tone for ironically gloomy singles like "Stamina" and "Lovely." His first project came with the five track EP The Ti$$ue Files; released in April 2018, the EP embodied the lo-fi sonics of his career thus far, providing an experimental mix of lethargic trap anthems.

The rapper's breakout hit was soon to arrive with the October 2018 single "GOSHA," adopting the laid-back delivery of his signature work thus far, he quickly racked up tens of millions of streams across platforms worldwide. With a strong fan base behind him, the rapper continued to experiment throughout 2019 (even venturing into country-trap for single "Billy Boy") before kicking off 2020 with his debut album, - TRAGEDY +. The March project, true to $NOT's tried-and-tested approach, added fresh production touches to his blend of chilled-out trap, including key hits "Moon & Stars" and "Beretta."

Photo Credit: Bladi Corniel

