NLE Choppa Shares Brand New Holiday Project

It’s officially ‘SLUFFIN SZN’ (Slut + Cuffin Season), and NLE Choppa is sliding down the chimney with his first-ever holiday project, PICASSO: SLUFFIN SZN X SLUT SZN, available now via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records.

The 23-track project is a gift for fans, blending Choppa’s signature rap energy with smooth, R&B-infused vibes perfect for winter nights. On PICASSO: SLUFFIN SZN X SLUT SZN, NLE Choppa brings together sultry melodies, hard-hitting verses, and star-studded collaborations such as Summer Walker, T-Pain, Skilla Baby, Yung Bleu, J.P., 41, Carey Washington, and more.

PICASSO: SLUFFIN SZN X SLUT SZN captures the spectrum of love and freedom with two themes: "SLUFFIN SZN," a cozy, love-centered vibe, and "SLUT SZN," a high-energy celebration of carefree fun. NLE Choppa showcases his versatility through a bold blend of introspection and hype.

From heartfelt slow jams to fiery anthems, PICASSO: SLUFFIN SZN X SLUT SZN marks a new creative milestone for Choppa while keeping his fans entertained all season long.

The holiday spirit is just the icing on the cake of a blockbuster year for the breakthrough star. Fresh off 12 new RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications — bringing his total to an impressive 24 plaques — the 22-year-old artist has now surpassed 9 billion global streams. His 2024 project, SLUT SZN, dominated charts and playlists, driven by hit singles like “Gang Baby” and “Or What,” which climbed the Billboard Hot 100 and ruled urban radio.

Choppa’s reach extended beyond music this year, too. He flexed his creative chops by co-writing, co-directing, and starring in the short film NLE Choppa Presents: The Wash, a hilarious reimagining of the 2001 cult classic featuring cameos from Lil Wayne, Sukihana, and more. He also made waves in fashion, collaborating with DITA Eyewear and launching his exclusive Duck Boot line. Choppa hit the runway for Off-White’s NYFW show and graced the cover of Paper magazine, further cementing his place as a cultural force.

ABOUT NLE CHOPPA

22-year-old NLE Choppa is a rap powerhouse with over 9 billion streams and 24 RIAA-certified plaques. Since emerging at just 16, Choppa has delivered hit after hit through his partnership with Warner Records and his own NLE Entertainment. Beyond music, Choppa is a true renaissance artist, leading initiatives that blend entertainment, fashion, and philanthropy. His commitment to wellness and community-driven projects, including his This Can’t Be Vegan food truck and literacy campaigns, showcases a thoughtful leader on and off the mic. Whether he’s dropping hits, starring in films, or inspiring the next generation, NLE Choppa is leaving an undeniable mark on music, culture, and beyond.

Photo Credit: Brian Ziff

