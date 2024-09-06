NLE Choppa Drops New Single 'Or What?' Feat. 41

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Memphis rap sensation NLE Choppa serves up a new single entitled “Or What?” featuring New York collective 41, available now via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records.

The track laces an airy keyboard loop with boisterous and victorious horns. 41 delivers successive racy rhymes, while NLE Choppa matches this vibe with his own intoxicating flow. It climaxes with a head-turning question on the hook about where the night might go! Meanwhile, the visual projects this energy on screen like only NLE can.

In other big news, he notably graces the cover of PAPER Magazine’s very special 40th Anniversary issue—on stands just in time for New York Fashion Week.

“Or What?” drops on the heels of his “SLUT ME OUT 2 (COUNTRY MIX)” featuring J.P. Listen HERE. Making waves, HipHopDX plugged the COUNTRY MIX on “New Music Friday” and hailed the original as “one of NLE Choppa’s biggest hits.” BET raved, “The Memphis native never fails to showcase his versatility.” In an extensive interview, Rolling Stone christened him “one of the most promising rappers today.”

Choppa also showcased his versatility by joining forces with Dominican star Yaisel LM on “Catalina,” already amassing over 6.3 million global streams and 2.6 million YouTube views. He also linked up with Punjabi powerhouse Diljit Dosanjh on “Muhammad Ali,” generating millions of streams upon release.

A musical innovator for Gen Z, Choppa’s influence extends beyond music. Featured in Variety magazine’s coveted “Young Hollywood Impact Report,” he made his silver screen debut in Black Heat, alongside Jason Mitchell, premiering at the 2024 American Black Film Festival. He also appears in the final season of Freeform’s Grownish.

“Slut Me Out 2” continues to captivate audiences, amassing over 160 million global streams and 16 million YouTube views. This sequel to his explosive 2022 RIAA 2x Platinum-certified hit, “Slut Me Out,” demonstrates Choppa’s ability to push boundaries and engage listeners with his bold lyricism and energetic performances.

ABOUT NLE CHOPPA

21-year-old NLE Choppa has already made significant waves in the rap industry, amassing over 8.5 billion streams and earning 24 RIAA-certified plaques, including multiple platinum and gold singles. At just 16, he established a partnership between his own NLE Entertainment and Warner Records, resulting in a series of RIAA-certified hits. Beyond music, NLE Choppa has consistently used his platform to drive positive change. His NLE Reading Challenge encouraged at-risk Memphis elementary students to read 40 million words, earning him Tennessee's Charter School Centers Changemaker Charter Award. He has performed at GRAMMY in the Schools, led the “Skate for Tyre” peaceful protest through the streets of Memphis in early 2023, and donated a state-of-the-art basketball court to the Raleigh Community Center with the help of basketball legend Nancy Lieberman. Additionally, Choppa’s vegan lifestyle is influencing his community through initiatives like his This Can’t Be Vegan Food Truck, which offers healthy on-the-go options. Following his own spiritual awakening, NLE Choppa has emphasized mental, physical, and spiritual wellness, embracing veganism, meditation, and prayer. He continues to seek and share enlightenment, using his art as a foundation to inspire lasting change.

﻿﻿Photo Credit: Thomas Welch

Comments