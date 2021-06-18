NEEDTOBREATHE Release New Song 'Sunshine'

GRAMMYÂ® Award-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE have released 'Sunshine', the fourth track off their forthcoming studio album Into The Mystery. The song is available to stream and download starting today HERE. Into The Mystery is due for release on July 30th via Elektra Records and is available for pre-order now HERE. Limited edition merch offerings are available exclusively through NEEDTOBREATHE's online store HERE.

Last week NEEDTOBREATHE delivered the television debut performance of Into The Mystery's current single ' I Wanna Remember ' alongside seven-time GRAMMYÂ® Award winner Carrie Underwood at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. Watch their unforgettable performance HERE . Crowned as one of the most showstopping moments of the evening by both US Weekly and Entertainment Tonight, Billboard shared "Bear Rinehart and Underwood's vocals intertwining like leather and lace", and praised, "the love song about wanting to remember an especially romantic moment felt particularly poignant as we head into a summer where new memories will be made after putting dreams on hold for more than a year."

Into The Mystery was announced last month alongside the release of the album's lead single and title track . Earlier this month, the band unveiled the album's opening track ' What I'm Here For '. Into The Mystery's early songs have received praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, People, American Songwriter, and more. The album will also feature collaborations with Jon Foreman of Switchfoot and Natalie Hemby of The Highwomen. To celebrate the release, NEEDTOBREATHE will embark on a huge 38-date USA arena tour in the autumn.

Just as their critically acclaimed 2020 album Out of Body impacted audiences, NEEDTOBREATHE capitalized on a rush of inspiration and rode the wave of creativity. Without telling a soul, the band decamped to a historic house-turned-recording studio in Columbia, Tennessee to begin working on new music.

Over the course of three weeks, they resided under one roof, laughed during meals, explored their surroundings, and recorded together with co-producer and engineer Konrad Snyder and special guests. Out of this de facto creative hub and "extended summer camp," they handcrafted an album reflective of the moment, yet independent of all expectations - even their own. For as intimate as the story may seem, they filmed every minute of it for an upcoming documentary entitled, Into The Mystery. Watch a teaser for the film HERE

The past twelve months represent one of the most prolific periods in the band's career thus far. They recently unveiled Live from the Woods Vol. 2 - a live album recorded during three sold out, socially distanced outdoor concerts at Pelham, TN's famed The Caverns. The band previewed the album with an appearance on CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden. Watch their interview and performance of 'Alive' HERE . Meanwhile, Out of Body debuted in the top 5 across three Billboard charts, and received critical acclaim from Billboard, Spin, Southern Living, American Songwriter, Taste of Country, and more.

Listen here:

