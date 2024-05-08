NCT Dream Reveal 2024 NCT DREAM WORLD TOUR Latin America, U.S., and Europe Tour Details

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NCT DREAM have unveiled tour dates, cities and venues for their Latin America, U.S., and Europe legs of the 2024 NCT DREAM WORLD TOUR.

Following a wildly successful three-night sold-out tour kickoff at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome last weekend, the newly announced global expansion will include four stops in Latin America, seven stops in the United States, and five stops in Europe and the U.K. Full routing and ticketing information is available below.

This tour marks the group's biggest global outing, including stadium dates across Asia. Just last year, NCT DREAM successfully concluded their global tour. THE DREAM SHOW 2, across 26 cities with 41 performances worldwide, including North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. All shows in Asia including Korea were sold out. With THE DREAM SHOW 3, NCT DREAM is set to captivate global fans with their distinctive music, evolving artistry, and a brand new stage production in stadiums and arenas around the globe.

The tour continues its Asia leg from May through August, performing in Indonesia, China, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines for several back-to-back nights. NCT DREAM then arrives in Colombia on August 31 and proceeds with stops in Brazil, Chile, and Mexico before heading to the U.S. with performances in California, Texas, New York, D.C., Illinois and more in September. NCT DREAM WORLD TOUR concludes in Europe this October, with five performances in the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, France, and the U.K.

TICKETS:

U.S.: Tickets will be available starting with a Weverse fan club presale beginning on Thursday, May 16. The general onsale begins on Friday, May 17 at 3pm local time at LiveNation.com .

. LATIN AMERICA: Tickets will be available starting with Weverse fan club presale beginning on Monday, May 13. Check local listings for more information.

EUROPE: Tickets will be available starting with Weverse fan club presale beginning on Wednesday, May 15. The general onsale begins on Friday, May 17 at 10am local time. Check local listings for more information.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show NCT DREAM soundcheck, exclusive VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

2024 NCT DREAM WORLD TOUR TOUR DATES:

Sat May 18 – Jakarta, Indonesia – GBK Stadium

Sat Jun 15 – Hong Kong, China – AsiaWorld-Arena

Sun Jun 16 – Hong Kong, China – AsiaWorld-Arena

Sat Jun 22 – Bangkok, Thailand – Rajamangala National Stadium

Sun Jun 23 – Bangkok, Thailand – Rajamangala National Stadium

Sat Jun 29 – Kallang, Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sun Jun 30 – Kallang, Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sat Aug 10 – Manila, Philippines – SM Mall of Asia Arena

Sun Aug 11 – Manila, Philippines – SM Mall of Asia Arena

Sat Aug 31 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena

Mon Sep 02 – São Paulo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed

Thu Sep 05 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

Mon Sep 09 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes

Thu Sep 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Sat Sep 14 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Tue Sep 17 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu Sep 19 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Sat Sep 21 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Tue Sep 24 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Thu Sep 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 30 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Rotterdam Ahoy*

Sun Nov 3 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena*

Wed Nov 6 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena*

Sat Nov 9 – Paris, France – Adidas Arena*

Tue Nov 12 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley*

*Non Live Nation date

ABOUT NCT DREAM

NCT DREAM have been sweeping Korean and Asian Awards with their excelling vocal ability and performance, truly embodying the spirit of 'DREAM' team and it has driven them to win the GRAND PRIZE of Seoul Music Awards consecutively in 2022 and 2023, as well as BEST RECORD OF THE YEAR and BEST MALE GROUP at Melon Music Awards etc. With an average age of 23, NCT DREAM, the K-pop top-tier group, holds the record for three consecutive albums to surpass one million in sales. Despite their formidable success, they are still experiencing significant growth.

