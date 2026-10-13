N8NOFACE Shares New Single 'Dig Up Your Grave' From TOMORROW'S WORLD
The synth-punk artist launches a North American tour supporting his debut album produced by Dave Sitek.
N8NOFACE's 'Dig Up Your Grave' is out now, serving as the fourth single from his new album Tomorrow's World, out this Friday, October 16th via Stones Throw. Fully produced by Dave Sitek (TV On The Radio, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Weezer), the album includes contributions from Hudson Mohawke, Angélica Garcia, and Nick Zinner.
Tomorrow's World imagines the changes the future holds, but 'Dig Up Your Grave' offers the answer of what remains: love. N8 was inspired to write the synth-punk ballad after reading an article about an elderly man who had lost his wife and couldn't bear to be apart from her, so ended up digging up her grave twice to bring her home. Eventually, when it happened a third time the police went to his home – and found him dead laying beside her. In N8's own words, 'It just stuck with me. I'm a sucker for love.'
Tomorrow's World's title is taken from the 70s British TV show of the same name, which explored emerging technology and science. N8 discovered a clip of Kraftwerk appearing on the program and learned how they broke the band to a wider audience. It felt like the perfect name for the album, which he says 'imagines what the punks and the street kids might be listening to in 2077.'
Tomorrow's World is out this Friday and N8 kicks off his North American tour with a performance at Stones Throw 30 Festival in Los Angeles on the same day. Ho99o9 & Slay Squad will then join beginning October 22nd in San Diego.
N8NOFACE North American Tour
Oct 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Stones Throw 30 Festival
Oct 22 – San Diego, CA – SOMA Sidestage*
Oct 23 – Garden Grove, CA – Garden Grove Amp*
Oct 24 – Berkeley, CA – 924 Gilman*
Oct 25 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post*
Oct 27 – Seattle, WA – Substation Seattle*
Oct 28 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre*
Oct 29 – Boise, ID – The Shredder*
Oct 31 – Denver, CO – The Oriental*
Nov 01 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep*
Nov 03 – Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade*
Nov 04 – Chicago, IL – Reggie's*
Nov 05 – Cleveland, OH – Mahall's*
Nov 06 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick*
Nov 08 – Toronto, ON – Lee's Palace*
Nov 09 – Montréal, QC – Les Foufounes Electriques*
Nov 10 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East (Downstairs)*
Nov 12 – New Kensington, PA – Preserving Underground*
Nov 13 – New York City, NY – Saint Vitus*
Nov 14 – Hartford, CT – Webster Underground*
Nov 15 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church*
Nov 17 – Washington, DC – Black Cat*
Nov 18 – Asheville, NC – Revival*
Nov 20 – Miami, FL – Churchill's Pub*
Nov 21 – Winter Park, FL – Conduit*
Nov 22 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade - Purgatory*
Nov 24 – Dallas, TX – Trees*
Nov 25 – Austin, TX – Come & Take it Live*
Nov 27 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace*
Nov 28 – Tucson, AZ – 191Toole*
Nov 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge*
* with Ho99o9 + Slay Squad
Tickets are available via linktr.ee/n8nofacetour.
Tomorrow's World Tracklist
1. Taker
2. My Life In LA
3. Dream Or Die
5. Is What It Is
6. Memories
8. Paranoid
9. No Take Backs ft. Scarlettt
10. Gray Area ft. Angélica Garcia & Scarlettt
11. When Not Asking For Anything
12. Thank You
Photo Credit: Valerie J. Bower
Photo Credit: Valerie J. Bower
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