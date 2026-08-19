N8NOFACE Announces TOMORROW'S WORLD LP, Shares "I Hope It's OK" Video

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Synth-punk/darkwave artist N8NOFACE has announced his debut album for Stones Throw. Out October 16, Tomorrow's World is fully produced by Dave Sitek (TV On The Radio, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Weezer) and includes an esteemed cast of collaborators, with contributions coming from Hudson Mohawke, Angélica Garcia, and Nick Zinner.

Tomorrow's World's title is taken from the British TV show of the same name, which explored emerging technology and science. N8 discovered a clip of Kraftwerk appearing on the program and learned how they broke the band to a wider audience. It felt like the perfect name for the album, which he says 'imagines what the punks and the street kids might be listening to in 2077.'

N8 was raised in Tucson, AZ, near the Sonoran border in a world of drug muling and illegal border crossings, surrounded by hustlers, incarcerated friends, and a family affected by alcoholism. N8 himself spent seventeen years battling addiction, fearing that sobriety might rob him of the very thing that made him an artist. Now, he pours the energy he once spent on addiction into his music.

By the time Dave Sitek called to collaborate, N8 had already spent nearly two decades as an underground artist building a singular body of work, which earned him champions from Travis Barker to the late Virgil Abloh. He collaborated with Eyedress and The Bloody Beetroots, performed alongside Cypress Hill, and joined Limp Bizkit's Loserville arena tour in the US and Europe.

Still, N8 struggled to accept the love he's received. 'Put me in a jail cell and I'm calm as f,' he says. 'Put me around artists and I'm shaking in my boots.' He traces that anxiety back to growing up as an artistic outlier, whose friends and family would tell him to 'shut that s off' whenever he played Daniel Johnston or Suicide.

On 'I Hope It's Ok', N8 addresses that feeling of being on the outside. He says: 'I was freestyling and then I just started to let out things I thought might not be so normal to others, but that I live with and feel.' The song lands with a music video directed by collaborator and close friend Eyedress.

N8NOFACE hits the road for a North American tour with Ho99o9 and Slay Squad in October. Tickets are available here.

North American Tour

Oct 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Stones Throw 30 Festival

Oct 22 – San Diego, CA – SOMA Sidestage*

Oct 23 – Garden Grove, CA – Garden Grove Amp*

Oct 24 – Berkeley, CA – 924 Gilman*

Oct 25 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post*

Oct 27 – Seattle, WA – Substation Seattle*

Oct 28 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre*

Oct 29 – Boise, ID – The Shredder*

Oct 31 – Denver, CO – The Oriental*

Nov 01 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep*

Nov 03 – Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade*

Nov 04 – Chicago, IL – Reggie's*

Nov 05 – Cleveland, OH – Mahall's*

Nov 06 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick*

Nov 08 – Toronto, ON – Lee's Palace*

Nov 09 – Montréal, QC – Les Foufounes Electriques*

Nov 10 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East (Downstairs)*

Nov 12 – New Kensington, PA – Preserving Underground*

Nov 13 – New York City, NY – Saint Vitus*

Nov 14 – Hartford, CT – Webster Underground*

Nov 15 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church*

Nov 17 – Washington, DC – Black Cat*

Nov 18 – Asheville, NC – Revival*

Nov 20 – Miami, FL – Churchill's Pub*

Nov 21 – Winter Park, FL – Conduit*

Nov 22 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade - Purgatory*

Nov 24 – Dallas, TX – Trees*

Nov 25 – Austin, TX – Come & Take it Live*

Nov 27 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace*

Nov 28 – Tucson, AZ – 191Toole*

Nov 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge*

* with Ho99o9 + Slay Squad

Tracklist

1. Taker

2. My Life In LA

3. Dream Or Die

4. I Hope It's Ok

5. Is What It Is

6. Memories

7. Dig Up Your Grave

8. Paranoid

9. No Take Backs ft. Scarlettt

10. Gray Area ft. Angélica Garcia & Scarlettt

11. When Not Asking For Anything

12. Thank You

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