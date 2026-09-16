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N8NOFACE Shares 'Memories' From Dave Sitek-Produced TOMORROW'S WORLD

The debut LP features collaborations with Hudson Mohawke, Angélica Garcia, and Nick Zinner.

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N8NOFACE Shares 'Memories' From Dave Sitek-Produced TOMORROW'S WORLD

N8NOFACE has released a music video for 'Memories,' a new song produced by Dave Sitek from his upcoming debut album Tomorrow's World, out October 16th via Stones Throw.

'Memories' is N8NOFACE's attempt to hold onto the things he doesn't want to forget. Coming from a family affected by Alzheimer's led him to write 'a song about wanting to die full of memories. I just always feared living so long that I'd forget the ride, or those I loved. I want to go before the memories do.'

N8 created the accompanying visualizer himself. With its mix of photocopied images, cut-up photos, magazines and fan art, it dovetails with N8's desire to keep mementoes of the present and with his DIY roots and longtime passion for making zines. As he says, 'It was all just scissors, paper, and my phone.'

'Memories' follows the songs 'I Hope It's Ok' & 'Paranoid,' both from the upcoming album Tomorrow's World. Fully produced by Dave Sitek, the album's title is drawn from the '70s British TV show of the same name about tech and science, as N8 imagines 'what the punks and the street kids might be listening to in 2077.'

N8 kicks off his North American tour with a performance at Stones Throw 30 Festival on October 16th in Los Angeles. Ho99o9 & Slay Squad then join him starting October 22nd in San Diego. Tickets are available here.

North American Tour

Oct 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Stones Throw 30 Festival

Oct 22 – San Diego, CA – SOMA Sidestage*

Oct 23 – Garden Grove, CA – Garden Grove Amp*

Oct 24 – Berkeley, CA – 924 Gilman*

Oct 25 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post*

Oct 27 – Seattle, WA – Substation Seattle*

Oct 28 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre*

Oct 29 – Boise, ID – The Shredder*

Oct 31 – Denver, CO – The Oriental*

Nov 01 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep*

Nov 03 – Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade*

Nov 04 – Chicago, IL – Reggie's*

Nov 05 – Cleveland, OH – Mahall's*

Nov 06 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick*

Nov 08 – Toronto, ON – Lee's Palace*

Nov 09 – Montréal, QC – Les Foufounes Electriques*

Nov 10 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East (Downstairs)*

Nov 12 – New Kensington, PA – Preserving Underground*

Nov 13 – New York City, NY – Saint Vitus*

Nov 14 – Hartford, CT – Webster Underground*

Nov 15 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church*

Nov 17 – Washington, DC – Black Cat*

Nov 18 – Asheville, NC – Revival*

Nov 20 – Miami, FL – Churchill's Pub*

Nov 21 – Winter Park, FL – Conduit*

Nov 22 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade - Purgatory*

Nov 24 – Dallas, TX – Trees*

Nov 25 – Austin, TX – Come & Take it Live*

Nov 27 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace*

Nov 28 – Tucson, AZ – 191Toole*

Nov 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge*

* with Ho99o9 + Slay Squad

Tomorrow's World Tracklist

1. Taker

2. My Life In LA

3. Dream Or Die

4. I Hope It's Ok

5. Is What It Is

6. Memories

7. Dig Up Your Grave

8. Paranoid

9. No Take Backs ft. Scarlettt

10. Gray Area ft. Angélica Garcia & Scarlettt

11. When Not Asking For Anything

12. Thank You

Photo Credit: Valerie J. Bower


Photo Credit: Valerie J. Bower
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