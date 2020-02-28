Mysterious Electro-Pop Group AFRAID OF GHOSTS Release New Single 'No Hero'

AFRAID OF GHOSTS have released their latest single "No Hero."

Everyone has ghosts they run from and internal struggles that haunt them, and pop newcomers Afraid Of Ghosts tell their own story about wrestling with their demons. With a fresh take on electro-pop, the mysterious supergroup take on love, loss, and the darker aspects of the human experience. The lyrics are heartfelt and raw against an undeniably catchy musical backdrop, but it's not all gloom and doom; within their story lies a glimmer of hope.

With members from diverse backgrounds and musical tastes, Afraid Of Ghosts explores different genres with an ease and fluency only possible from a collective of artists. You get the sense that this isn't a traditional band or a pop group, but more of a gathering. It's an amalgam of tastes and experiences and musical styles, and the result is highly listenable.

Listen here:





