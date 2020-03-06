My Sister, My Brother Release Debut Self-Titled EP

My Sister, My Brother, the new power trio comprised of Sean McConnell, Garrison Starr, and Peter Groenwald, are proud to share their anticipated debut self-titled EP, released today. Dubbed a "Songwriting Supergroup" by Billboard, the band formed after collaborating at a songwriting retreat in Nashville; while co-writing isn't out of the norm for three established musicians, a certain type of magic and connection made the group realize that this was out of the norm. McConnell recently penned a piece for American Songwriter detailing that unique formation and the importance of the songs on the album. The group has received praise from a multitude of outlets including Earmilk, who said, "One of the most potent skills a musician can have is songwriting. For the newly formed group My Sister, My Brother, it's a skill overflowing in abundance." The band will tour in support of this release and just announced that they will be playing LA's iconic Hotel Café on May 20, with additional dates to be announced soon. My Sister, My Brother is available today, click here to purchase or stream.

It's no coincidence that the first song on their new record, "Nothing Without You," was also the first song My Sister, My Brother wrote together; the musical chemistry between McConnell, Starr, and Groenwald was obvious from the get-go. "We were all at a writer's camp for Concord Music Publishing in Nashville and we were paired up one day. We ended up writing 'Nothing Without You,' and we were all like...this is something. So we kept on writing and here we are," Starr explained in a recent interview with The Women's International Music Network.

"When we started writing and especially when we started singing together, it was like, 'Wow. This is not normal. This feels very natural,'" McConnell recounts. Lyrically, the track is a hopeful longing for companionship that highlights the group's seasoned songwriting strength when combined; musically, the track introduces listeners to the blended and almost blood-like harmonies between Starr and McConnell's powerful voices. Rolling Stone Country described the song as, "a gorgeous, harmony-drenched ballad about partnership and purpose." McConnell goes on to explain, "I just felt like there was something trying to come out that was important, especially after that first song," with Starr adding, "I wanted to keep coming back to work with them. We all wanted to keep coming back to it. We all just knew."

Collectively, the EP's five dynamic tracks explore life's painful truths, approaching these truths from a hopeful perspective, yet with tender honesty. A great example of this is the album's second single, "Don't Know How To Love You," an affecting track about the struggle of navigating complicated close relationships. McConnell gives insight into the lyrics, explaining, "You don't know how to connect with this person-whether it's a lover, a family member, or a friend. There is some string binding you together, but you're confused by the intense love yet intense separation you feel."

Even at its most upbeat, "Forever Now," the album's lyrics continue to be both wise and affecting at the core. "There's nothing wrong with a sweet slow song, but we had already covered that ground. While having a different feel, this song comes from the same place as the others do," Groenwald explained via The Bluegrass Situation. "We were kind of trying to speak from the perspective of a 90-year-old man or woman, sitting on their front porch, wanting to share the worth of their experiences. There will be great days and terrible ones, you will love and you will lose, but none of it is forever. Don't take the good for granted, and try not to hold on to the bad." Fittingly, the album closes with "Honest," a pensive song about making peace with reality and failures that may never be overcome. Americana Highways commented that the album is composed of "Simple, beautiful soundscapes," adding, "...these songs are so well crafted and so pretty, they make you wish more groups came together at songwriting retreats to create music like this."

Sharing equal roles in writing and producing, My Sister, My Brother are rooted in creating art that inspire both themselves and others. "Not everybody in every writing session is always trying to make the best, most authentic thing. A lot of people are chasing another dragon. When you find the people who are trying-who inspire you-you have to hang on to it. It makes you better. It keeps you honest," Starr says. Overall, the band aims to convey a message of hope to listeners. "Hopefully this music makes people feel less alone-brings them a little hope in a time when they might need it," McConnell says, then, prompting Starr to laugh and nod in agreement, he adds, "Who doesn't like crying to a sad song?"

Visit mysistermybrother.com for more information on the album as well as

upcoming tour dates and news.





Related Articles View More Music Stories