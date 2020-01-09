My Sister, My Brother Announce Debut Self-Titled EP

Last year, Sean McConnell, Garrison Starr, and Peter Groenwald sat down together to collaborate at a songwriting retreat; and while co-writing isn't out of the norm for three established musicians, a certain type of magic and connection made the group realize that this was out of the norm. Something more than just co-writing. The connection that day sparked the three to create their new trio, My Sister, My Brother, and on March 6, the group will release their debut, self-titled EP. Written during the retreat, the album's first single "Nothing Without You," premiered exclusively today via Billboard, who coined the new band as a "songwriting supergroup." Beginning next week, My Sister, My Brother will tour the U.S. throughout January before embarking on a European tour in early February. Pre-order digital or pre-save My Sister, My Brother on streaming services here.

McConnell, Starr, and Groenwald's unique connection was evident from the moment they joined together last year at the songwriting retreat and wrote "Nothing Without You." "When we started writing and especially when we started singing together, it was like, 'Wow. This is not normal. This feels very natural,'" McConnell recounts. Lyrically, the track is a hopeful longing for companionship that highlights the group's seasoned songwriting strength when combined; musically, the track introduces listeners to the blended and almost blood-like harmonies between Starr and McConnell's powerful voices. "I just felt like there was something trying to come out that was important, especially after that first song," McConnell explains, with Starr adding, "I wanted to keep coming back to work with them. We all wanted to keep coming back to it. We all just knew."

From the witty, affecting ballad "Drive You Home" to the blunt, upbeat "Forever Now," the EP's five dynamic tracks explore life's painful truths; often approaching these truths from a hopeful perspective, yet with tender honesty. A great example of this is "Don't Know How To Love You," an affecting track about the struggle of navigating complicated close relationships. McConnell gives insight into the lyrics, explaining, "You don't know how to connect with this person-whether it's a lover, a family member, or a friend. There is some string binding you together, but you're confused by the intense love yet intense separation you feel." Fittingly, the album closes with "Honest," a pensive song about making peace with reality and failures that may never be overcome.

Sharing equal roles in writing and producing, My Sister, My Brother are rooted in creating art that inspire both themselves and others. "Not everybody in every writing session is always trying to make the best, most authentic thing. A lot of people are chasing another dragon. When you find the people who are trying-who inspire you-you have to hang on to it. It makes you better. It keeps you honest," Starr says. Overall, the band aims to convey a message of hope to listeners. "Hopefully this music makes people feel less alone-brings them a little hope in a time when they might need it," McConnell says, then, prompting Starr to laugh and nod in agreement, he adds, "Who doesn't like crying to a sad song?"

Track Listing:

1. Nothing Without You

2. Drive You Home

3. Don't Know How To Love You

4. Forever Now

5. Honest

Catch My Sister, My Brother On Tour:

Jan 16 - Oklahoma City, OK -The Blue Door

Jan 17 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler

Jan 19 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

Jan 22 - Santa Fe, NM - GIG Performance Space

Jan 23 - Red River, NM - Red River Songwriters Fest

Jan 24 - Manitou Springs, CO - Lulu's Downstairs

Jan 25 - Fort Collins, CO - Magic Rat Live Music

Jan 26 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

Jan 28 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre

Jan 29 - Kansas City, MO - Encore at the Uptown Theater

Feb 7 - Bristol, UK - The Crofters Rights

Feb 8 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Poetry Club

Feb 9 - Belfast, UK - The Limelight 2

Feb 11 - Dublin, IR - Whelans

Feb 12 - Manchester, UK - Castle Hotel

Feb 13 - London, UK - St. Pancras Old Church

Feb 16 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

Feb 17 - Hamburg, Germany - Nochtwache

Feb 19 - Kristianstad, Sweden - Kulturkvarteret Kristianstad

Feb 20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Twang

Feb 21 - Falkenberg, Sweden - Vardshuset Hwitan

Feb 22 - Oslo, Norway - Krosset

Ticket information and more can be found here.





Related Articles View More Music Stories