My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Detail Livestream Event

My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have announced a special livestream event in association with nugs.net to benefit HeadCount, the leading nonpartisan, non-profit organization dedicated to harnessing the power of music to register voters and promote participation in democracy.

The two-night event will stream live from Nashville, TN’s Ascend Amphitheater on September 18 and 19. The pro-shot livestreams are available at nugs.net/headcount in 4K or HD, and fans can watch live or on-demand on nugs.net with unlimited access through 9/29, plus 48 hours of on-demand replay after starting playback. Single-night livestreams start at $19.99, and the two-night bundles are discounted. Net proceeds from these livestreams will benefit HeadCount.

The Nashville dates are among the highlights of the “Eye To Eye Tour 2024,” a very special co-headline run that will see My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats playing equal-length sets and swapping performance order with each show. The “Eye To Eye 2024” Tour gets underway tonight, September 10, at Wilmington, NC”s Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park and then continues through the month. Complete details and performance order can be found at www.eyetoeyetour.com.

My Morning Jacket, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and the non–profit REVERB are partnering on this co-headline tour to reduce the environmental footprint of their tour and take action on the climate crisis. In addition to a comprehensive tour sustainability program and fan Action Village at each show, the bands will be supporting REVERB’s climate portfolio which funds projects that measurably reduce greenhouse gas pollution, address climate justice, and directly decarbonize the music industry. For more, please visit reverb.org.

MY MORNING JACKET // NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS

“EYE TO EYE TOUR 2024”

SEPTEMBER

10 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

12 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

13 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

14 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

16 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place

18 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

19 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

24 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

26 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

28 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

