Musical Theatre Composer Colleen Dauncey Releases New Single 'gotaway'

On August 20th, 2021, Canadian musical theatre composer Colleen Dauncey released her latest solo indie-pop single "gotaway", co-written with longtime lyrical collaborator Akiva Romer-Segal.

You might recognize Colleen & Akiva as the musical theatre songwriting duo that was labelled "the Canadian musical's next power duo" by The Globe & Mail and "the future of Canadian musical theatre" by the Toronto Star. Together they penned the score to the musical The Louder We Get, which was presented in New York as part of the 2017 NAMT Festival of New Musicals and at The Other Palace in London (UK). However, when all of their theatrical projects were suddenly postponed due to the pandemic, including the debut of their newest musical GROW at the Grand Theatre in London (ON), Colleen & Akiva took the opportunity to look inwards and write from their own experiences.

Colleen never set out to be a solo artist, but after many years of writing songs for other performers to sing on stage, the solitude of the pandemic seems to be the push she needed to find her own solo voice. After a devastating breakup during lockdown she turned to the comfort and power of songwriting, and by the time she made it through to the other side of heartbreak she had written an entire EP - equal parts dark & tumultuous and bubbly & optimistic. Colleen was also able build an incredibly supportive community through interactive livestream shows and has recently achieved Partner status on the streaming platform Twitch.

Akiva collaborated on multiple songs for Colleen's forthcoming EP, including the latest single "gotaway". The irresistible combination of addictive melodies, refreshingly honest lyrics, and glorious pop production will have you singing gotaway (ay ay!) by the first chorus.

Colleen explains: "Like so many others, we were gutted when the theatre industry shut down due to the pandemic, and for a long time I didn't know what to do with myself. But one day everything clicked and I called Akiva and said "I think I'm writing an EP, and you have to help me finish it!". Releasing pop music and building a solo career has been very different than working in theatre and really kicked me out of my comfort zone, but the connections I've made with my listeners have truly gotten me through the past year and there's no looking back now! This song, "gotaway", is an upbeat summer jam about overcoming self-doubt and fighting the instinct to sabotage relationships we think we couldn't possibly deserve. I've learned that life's too precious and short to not tell each other how we really feel!"

Song link: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/colleendauncey/gotaway

Website: www.colleendauncey.com

Twitch: www.twitch.tv/colleendaunceymusic

Youtube: www.youtube.com/colleendauncey

Instagram: www.instagram.com/colleendauncey