Music Producer Thaddeus Unleashes Summer Banger 'Body On Me'

Thaddeus Dixon is one of the most sought after musicians, producers, songwriters, and music directors in the business. Today he steps out with his new single "Body on Me" ft. Marley Waters. Of the single, he shares, "I've been trusted with the sound of today; now, it's time to build the sound of tomorrow!" With countless artist collaborations, Thaddeus has worked with artists ranging from 21 Savage, Khalid, Ariana Grande, Meghan Trainor, Ne-Yo, Bryson Tiller, John Legend, Rick Ross to Adam Lambert, and French Montana, among many others. His work has solidified his place amongst the greats. And now, he delivers a sultry, Caribbean sound to close out the summer.

Thaddeus started making music at only four years old. He graduated from Detroit High School For Fine & Performing Arts, and was awarded a Jazz Studies academic scholarship by Michigan State University, from which he earned his Bachelor of Music. After spending time maturing his skills in music production and education, he served as an instructor in the music department at University of California Berkeley.

He has been a featured musician on television shows including The Tonight Show

Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Good Morning America, The Today Show, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Additionally, he has had the honor and pleasure of performing at renowned institutions including, The White House and Carnegie Hall.

Thaddeus is currently the Music Director and drummer for several major label artists. When he's not touring he is producing, writing, and recording with and for artists both signed and independent.

