Mumford & Sons Releases Vevo Short Film '12 Years Strong'

Vevo and Mumford & Sons announce the release of "Mumford & Sons - 12 Years Strong," an original documentary presented by Vevo, in addition to an exclusive live performance of "Forever." "Mumford & Sons - 12 Years Strong" presents behind-the-scenes insight into one the worlds' most esteemed bands, Mumford & Sons, as they take the audience on a personal journey during their US Delta tour.

Watch the film below!

The exclusive documentary shows the band visit and play intimate gigs at some of their favorite record shops in various cities including Nashville, Atlanta and Indianapolis, as a way to connect with their fans, 'We closed the doors a bit more and we lost the beauty of connecting with a smaller audience.'

The Vevo original also features a cameo from legendary Americana guitarist Jerry Douglas, who joins the band during a special performance. The band take a retrospective look back to their 2012 hit record Babel, documenting how much has changed and the impact it has had on their current record, Delta.

Vevo also showcases exclusive behind the scene shots of the band during their sold-out Delta tour and ends with an acoustic version of Mumford & Sons single "Wilder Mind." In the documentary they note: 'This tour is a celebration of collaboration. Whether that's a collaboration of the four of us and the audience or a collaboration of the audience members and themselves'

One of the most successful acts to come out of the 21st century's English folk revival, Mumford & Sons' agreeable fusion of bluegrass, folk, country, and rock found favor with audiences both at home and abroad. In 2008, the band released their debut EP, Love Your Ground. A 2009 follow-up EP, Cave and the Open Sea, caught the attention Island Records, and more importantly, Arcade Fire producer Markus Dravs, who would go on to helm the band's debut long-player, the Mercury Prize-shortlisted Sigh No More which sold over a million copies, earning Grammy Award nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rock Song. Their 2012 Dravs-produced sophomore outing, Babel, debuted at number one on the U.K. Albums Chart and the U.S. Billboard 200, and eventually took home that year's Grammy Award for Album of the Year. The group's third studio long-player and most stylistically diverse outing to date, arrived in early May 2015, and charted at number one in seven countries. The following year, during their South African tour, they recorded Johannesburg, an EP named after the city where it was recorded. In 2018 the band emerged with the single "Guiding Light," the first offering from their fourth effort, Delta, which was released later that year.





