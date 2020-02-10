Mrs. Henry Announces Spring Tour

San Diego band Mrs. Henry is excited to announce their Spring Tour and Mrs. Henry Presents Music of the Band.

Mrs. Henry led by Dan Cervantes (Howlin Rain guitarist + Blind Owl Records label owner), rounded out by Jody Bagley, Chad Lee and Blake Dean, is a group that was ignited by a consciousness-changing West Coast tour in 2015. Since then, Mrs. Henry have spent the last five years on the road building an unrivaled reputation for their brand of intergalactic boogie with a torrent of improvisation, and in turn, a cult following atop their already well-established individual credits (Howlin' Rain, The Schizophonics, The Silent Comedy). Endurance is their vocation and bringing unapologetically live music into a new era is their mission.

On November 25, 1976, The Band called it quits, and they along with a group of iconic friends and musicians, documented their legendary final performance at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco with the help of filmmaker Martin Scorsese. In the spirit of celebrating music and the collaborative spirit of the performance, Mrs. Henry set their sights on paying homage to that historic night, by recreating it their hometown of San Diego. Planning and rehearsing for the event took nearly a year and the stress nearly broke up the band. But for Mrs. Henry, the challenge ignited new purpose and an infectious wave of inspiration. On November 26, 2017 Mrs. Henry performed the Last Waltz in its entirety with a wonderful community of San Diego artists with guest performances by Pat Beers of The Schitzophonics, Brenden Dellar of Sacri Monti, Jesse Lee of The Paragraphs, Clinton Davis, Noah C Lekas and more. The show was recorded and released by Blind Owl on multiple formats including a triple vinyl set, mixed by Stephen Kaye (The Growlers, Ziggy Marley), mastered by Joe Bozzi, known for his work with Last Waltz alumni Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, and housed in a high-quality LP jacket designed by artist Roy G. Biv. The vinyl package also includes an exclusive bonus 7" featuring studio versions of "The Weight" and "Evangeline." The film premiered at the Oceanside Film Festival (more details HERE), was be a part of the International Shorts Film Festival and will be released this spring worldwide in the Spring.

On this upcoming tour, the band will be revisiting that night in November in select cites., doing two stets, one of original music and the second, a set of music from the Band.

3/15 - Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer **

3/18 LA, CA @ The Hi-Hat w/ Pacific Range

3/19 - Chico, CA @ Argus Bar

3/20 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Blue Lagoon w/ Zig Zags and Glitter Wizard

3/ 21 Nevada City, CA @ The Brick w/ Brotherly Mud & Broken Spoke

3/ 22 Reno, NV @ The Saint **

3/25 Seattle, WA @ The Tractor Tavern w/ Golden Ruins, Smoker

Dad and The Whags

3/26 - Portland, OR @ High Water Mark w/ Pretty Lethal

3/27 Tukwila, WA @ Lucky Liquor

3/28 Walla Walla, WA @ Marcy's Bar & Lounge

3/29 Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown **

4/- Visalia, Ca @ The Cellar Door

5/3 - San Diego, CA @ The Music Box **

** Music from the Band Set





