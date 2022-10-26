Moxxy Jones Collaborates with Isabelle on 'Another Yesterday'
The track is released by Starita Records, off of the duo’s debut synth-pop album, ‘Unnoticed.’
'Another Yesterday' is the fourth single from the San Francisco-based, independent duo Moxxy Jones with vocal powerhouse and songwriter Isabelle. The track is released by Starita Records, off of the duo's debut synth-pop album, 'Unnoticed.'
Long-time friends - Frank (keyboard) and Milan (guitar)- share a sound that's full of dichotomy: unexpected yet familiar, energetic yet dark, sonically boundless with classical elements, and intentionally juxtaposed lyrics. Isabelle is known for her appearances on American Idol, Off-Broadway productions, and her own recordings that have won Best Music Video at the 2017 LA Shorts; having received nearly 5 million views ('Unlabeled').
The release of Moxxy Jones' first three singles received positive responses across the board, both with fans and the press world- 'Leave the Room' reached over 1.6 Million streams on TikTok, repeated adds to editorial, algorithmic, and user-generated playlists including Indie Essentials (54K followers), Electro Indie Pop (53K followers), xx (25K followers), Worldwide Hits (20K), and press tastemakers.
For music connoisseurs of 80s, 90s pop music with organic instrumentation, Moxxy Jones comes forth with another track that showcases their creative range, modern productions, and signature styles. 'Another Yesterday' maintains many of the same elements of the other songs on the album - clear perspective, accessible melodies, layering of digital and organic sounds, and subtle harmonies.
The catchy melodies, singable, immediate hooks and understated harmonies, draws us back into the nostalgia of the iconic 80s, 90s pop era. However, Isabelle's stunningly strong vocals - a mezzo soprano (A2-E6), with a soulful deep register and piercing high belt - change the game. R&B/funk guitars, industrial guitars, ambient synth progressions and pulsing bass pepper the track for a nuanced ode to versatile genres.
Moxxy Jones continues their collaboration with GRAMMY®-recognized producer, Starita, who is constantly bending genre and innovating in the studio (recognized for his work with Childish Gambino, A Tribe Called Quest, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Third Eye Blind, Madame Gandhi, Rebelution, Los Amigos Invisibles, Michael Franti and Spearhead).
Isabelle shares, "'Another Yesterday' is diving into the nostalgia of what once was so good, and having hope for its return. It is about fighting for a once in a lifetime love, even if it means having to find it all over again and rebuild better than before; no matter how long it takes, because you know it's worth it."
Watch the new music video here:
