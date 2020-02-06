Mountain Jam Music Festival Announces 2020 Weekend Lineup, Featuring Gov't Mule, Brandi Carlile, & More! 

Mountain Jam, one of the Northeast's largest rock n' roll music festivals, now in its 16th continuous year, has announced its lineup for the three-day music extravaganza May 29-31, 2020. The Festival will feature over 30 bands across three days including headliners Trey Anastasio Band, Gov't Mule, and Brandi Carlile plus performances from Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, The Head and the Heart, Grace Potter, Greensky Bluegrass, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Margo Price, Yola, Hiss Golden Messenger and many more across three stages (full lineup by day below). Additionally, the Festival will feature a special tribute performance in honor of Levon Helm's 80th birthday featuring The Midnight Ramble Band and very special guests.



For the first time, both single day tickets and weekend passes for Mountain Jam 2020 will go on sale at the same time on Monday, February 10 starting at 10am. Ticket prices start at just $44.50 for single-day lawn tickets. For a limited time, three-day early bird lawn tickets will be available for $99.00. This year, general car parking will be included in the ticket prices. For more information on tickets, reserved and lawn seating, camping packages, and more, please visit www.mountainjam.com.



Mountain Jam will return to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts for the second year running. This year's festival will again feature Gov't Mule front man and GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, producer and revered guitarist Warren Haynes as co-presenter of Mountain Jam alongside Radio Woodstock and Live Nation, organizers of Peach Music Festival.



"Mountain Jam 2020 is a unique and highly curated festival, separate and apart from other music festivals," says Gary Chetkof, founder of Mountain Jam. "We are thrilled to welcome Trey for the first time in our 16-year history, as well as to welcome back some old friends and to spotlight many of the great women making music today. The Levon Helm 80th birthday tribute will bring joy and tears and some very special guests. In addition, we continue to evolve the festival with lawn ticket prices that are lower than we have ever offered, as well as reserved seating options for the day or the entire weekend, and a VIP program that is second to none. On-site camping will be for RVs only this year, as we will utilize nearby campgrounds to offer our fans the best camping experience possible. And returning to Bethel Woods, a world class venue with the rich history of Woodstock, provides Mountain Jam with a special backdrop and amazing vibes."



"I'm glad to be returning to Mountain Jam again after last year's maiden voyage at Bethel Woods," says co-presenter and performer Warren Haynes. "It's a beautiful and historic site and a great place to host such a diverse three nights of music."



"There is no better way to kick-off the 2020 summer season at Bethel Woods than welcoming back Mountain Jam for its 2nd year at our historic concert venue and Museum. We are excited for the cultural opportunity this represents for our guests and community," said Eric Frances, Chief Executive Officer of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.



Three full days of music will kick off on Friday, May 29th and will feature star performances from more than 30 artists across 3 stages. Fans can stay for the weekend with on-site RV camping packages as well as multiple off-site campgrounds that offer tent camping, or car-side tent camping, or glamping options. Shuttles will run daily to the festival grounds. Travel packages (which bundle a ticket with a hotel) are available, as well as hotel accommodations with special discount pricing for Mountain Jam ticket holders. For more information please visit www.mountainjam.com.



This year's Mountain Jam Festival will again feature a yoga program each morning. There will be on-site attractions including an expanded Hemp Village and Craft Beer Tap House, and the addition of a New York State Distillery Garden, featuring the best locally produced products. The Hemp Village will include vendors, activities, and panel discussions over the weekend, covering a range of topics currently being tackled in the cannabis industry, as well as a look into the future as legislation and legalization continues to evolve. The Museum at Bethel Woods will be opened exclusively for festival attendees free of charge. A wide variety of food (from gourmet and organic fare to comfort food), arts & crafts vendors, and artist encounters will be available.



Mountain Jam 2020 Lineup By Day (to date)

Friday, May 29:

Trey Anastasio Band

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Greensky Bluegrass

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Kung Fu

Midnight North

Eggy

Royal Khaoz

Ciarra Fragale



Saturday, May 30:

Gov't Mule (playing 2 sets)

The Head And The Heart

American Son: Levon Helm's 80th Birthday Celebration ft. The Midnight Ramble Band and Very Special Guests

Margo Price

Hiss Golden Messenger

Big Something

Driftwood

Stephen Lewis and the Big Band of Fun

Diana DeMuth

Hayley Jane and Friends feat. Reed Mathis, Michelangelo Caruba (Turkuaz) and Rob Compa (Dopapod)

Caleb Hawley

Jamie Drake



Sunday, May 31:

Brandi Carlile

Grace Potter

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Yola

Ghost of Paul Revere

David Wax Museum

Sammy Rae and the Friends

Scruffy Pearls

Wild Rivers

Raye Zaragoza

Kevin Daniel

The Rock Academy





