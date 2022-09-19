Mothé Shares New Single 'photobooth'

Mothé (she/they) shares the video for their new single, photobooth. Filmed on location in Los Angeles, the clip was directed by Derek Rathbun. Watch "photobooth" Video. The video is for their infectious single. photobooth which is available now on all digital retailers.

Mothé will embark on a co-headline tour with Chloe Lilac. "Big Night Out" tour is kicking off in Santa Ana, CA . For a complete list of tour dates, and to purchase tickets here.

Over the past two years, the output of Mothé, the dynamic indie-pop project conceived of by Spencer Fort, has been nothing short of prolific. After calling it a day with previous band Moth Wings and relocating to Los Angeles in 2019 from the Texas metropolis of Houston, Fort (she/they) had a career-changing collision with with former A Silent Film frontman Robert Stevenson while the two were writing and producing for other artists out of LA's famed Revolver Recordings, the studio owned by Mikal Blue (OneRepublic, Jason Mraz).

The first Mothé release, the six-track EP Cindi, arrived via singer-songwriter Fort's own label, Slowlab Records, during the world's collective shutdown in 2020. Here, the multi-instrumentalist pulled from varied rich personal experiences such as cutting their teeth while playing guitar in punk bands at Texas house parties and immersing themselves fully in the magical, rite-of-passage world of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at an impressionable age.

A string of brilliant, pulsating synth-rock singles like "Debt Collector" and "Dancing On An Empty Floor" followed, culminating in I Don't Want You To Worry Anymore, Mothé's 2022 debut LP, and their first tour, opening for The Wrecks.

But despite only recently releasing the album, Fort is finding that their role as a storyteller is quickly expanding. "photobooth," a new, euphoric slab of power-pop, marks just one of several further Mothé releases that can be expected in the coming months. "I think one of my purposes in life is to draw conclusions," Fort points out, regarding their penchant for frequently offering up material with introspective lyrics. "I just feel like I'm always trying to answer the question 'Why?' really desperately."

Watch the new music video here: