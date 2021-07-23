Morningsiders Share Video For New Single 'This Could Be Good'

Today, New York City folk-pop trio Morningsiders share the second single, "This Could Be Good," from their upcoming EP, Easy Does It, out October 8, 2021. When asked about the song the band explained, "We wanted to write something about aimless nights out with friends (since there were none coming up anytime soon). The song is meant to capture this rare feeling when you just can't put a foot wrong with the person you're with. You're both laughing at the same things, both on the same wavelength, both equally curious about the other. When that happens the rest of the world recedes away a little, almost like background noise." The catchy feel-good track follows the nostalgic first single, "Bowery Ballroom."

The video features dancers Ilya Vidrin and Jessi Stegall. Magnus explains, "I met Ilya at a local art gallery opening where we both were performing. We hit it off, but didn't really connect until by chance I saw him months later during the intermission of a ballet performance. We got coffee and quickly bonded as we both are working towards our Ph.D.'s in Boston. The first time I saw Ilya dance with Jessi I was blown away, and I knew I wanted to find a way to get them both to respond to our music. I'd send them songs as the band was working on them and they'd tell me how it made them feel and what kinds of movements it provoked. In the video for "This Could Be Good" they totally captured a certain lightheartedness, but also the vulnerability and obsession that come along with falling deeper and deeper into a relationship. Watching them move also makes the song feel less like an internal monologue and more like a feeling that is shared and nurtured between two people."

Morningsiders are known for their unique indie music that bridges the gap between virtuosic, intimate live moments and gorgeously atmospheric studio-produced pop song prowess. Having met while studying at Columbia University, the three co-founders-Magnus Ferguson, vocals/guitar; Reid Jenkins, fiddle/vocals; and Robert Frech, piano-have evolved from an acoustic and instrumental-heavy Americana collective comprised of rotating members and improvisatory performances into today's guitar-fiddle-piano trio more focused on songcraft and production. Easy Does It EP was produced by the celebrated maestro Peter Katis (The National, Interpol, Sharon van Etten, Kurt Vile) and mostly written by Ferguson and arranged in turn by Jenkins with contributions from Frech.

They first made a name for themselves on a national level when their song "Empress" topped Spotify's Viral 50 in 2015 and was featured in a Starbucks commercial featuring Oprah Winfrey. The song now has over 40 million streams on Spotify. The band then released a song each month throughout 2018 and 2019, ultimately releasing the lot as their debut LP, A Little Lift. In 2020, they branched out from their acoustic roots for the folk-rock driven sophomore album, Pollen. And now, with the release of the new Easy Does It, the trio are set to expand their reach on a larger level while still retaining the moments of brilliant musicianship and quirky sonic maneuvering that first earned them notice. By honing in on an accessible, more concise sound driven by a sense of emotional and lyrical optimism with a simple and confident presentation, Morningsiders are poised to become the next big thing in the folk-pop world. Stay tuned for more to come from Morningsiders.

