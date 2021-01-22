Moon Taxi Release Sixth Album Silver Dream

Today, Nashville-based alt-rock band Moon Taxi has released their sixth full-length album, Silver Dream. The band, who has amassed over 350 million total U.S. streams to date, will be performing songs from the album, including new single "Say," at the Brooklyn Bowl Nashville tonight at 9pm EST / 8pm CT/ 6pm PST. The performance will be available as a free livestream on Fans.live with a suggested donation to Crew Nation, a relief fund established by Live Nation to help live music crews. Ahead of the album's release, Moon Taxi released four singles, beginning with "Hometown Heroes" in March of 2020, and following with "Light Up," "One Step Away," and "The Beginning".

"Memories, especially good ones, have a soft, lustrous shine in our mind. We called the album 'Silver Dream' to honor those memories. Was it as beautiful as you remember or was it all a dream? 'Silver Dream' is a step into the unknown and a step out of the unknown. We are hopefully on the tail end of the craziest year of our lives. And at the same time, we are walking into a new era of music. Maybe there will be a silver lining to 2020," said Moon Taxi vocalist Trevor Terndrup.

When "Hometown Heroes" dropped in March, it quickly became an anthem for frontline workers fighting COVID-19 in communities around the country. "Light Up" followed as a much-needed song for positivity, with Alt Press calling it "the uplifting track everyone needs to hear right now."

Later in 2020, "One Step Away" was chosen by the SEC Network as a College Football anthem on ESPN while "The Beginning" was featured in Showtime's Shameless' final season premiere. On January 10, 2021, Moon Taxi also performed "Hometown Heroes" and "Say" at halftime of the Tennessee Titans' playoff game - watch their performance HERE. "Hometown Heroes" is currently being used as part of the promotion for the new season of American Idol - watch that HERE.

While Moon Taxi has undoubtedly earned its place as hometown heroes in Nashville - selling out two consecutive nights at famed Ryman Auditorium and earning praise from the Tennessean ("Moon Taxi evolves from 'college project' to rock stars") - the band has also built an enormous national following. The five-piece has released five studio albums, including 2018's Let The Record Play. "Two High," the first single from Let The Record Play, catapulted Moon Taxi to new heights, amassing over 130 million streams on Spotify to date, topping the AAA radio airplay chart and becoming a Top 10 hit at the Alternative format.

The band has thrived on the touring circuit, with electrifying performances at festivals such as Coachella, Austin City Limits and Bonnaroo and sold-out headline shows across North America. Moon Taxi's television performances include "TODAY," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and "Conan." The band's inspiring, inclusive songs have been tapped for numerous ad campaigns, including JEEP, Microsoft Surface Pro, McDonald's and BMW, as well as for landmark sporting events like the Olympics, MLB, NFL and NHL.

Rolling Stone observed, "Over the last few years, Nashville's Moon Taxi have worked their way up from Bonnaroo buzz-band to something approaching Kings of Leon country, playing a pleasingly cross-bred rock - a little indie, a little proggy, kinda poppy." NPR's World Cafe praised the band's "strong pop sense expressed through the soulful vocals of Trevor Terndrup and an experimental edge that connects it to synth pop and electronic dance music." PopMatters said, "Moon Taxi's offering of optimistic pop rock serves well as an energy and mood booster..."

Moon Taxi is Trevor Terndrup (vocals, guitarist), Spencer Thomson (lead guitarist and producer), Wes Bailey (keyboardist), Tommy Putnam (bassist) and Tyler Ritter (drummer).

Photo Credit: Don VanCleave