Moon Taxi & Jimmie Allen Release 'Hometown Heroes'

Moon Taxi and Jimmie Allen have just teamed up.

Moon Taxi and Jimmie Allen have just teamed up for a new version of Moon Taxi's "Hometown Heroes." The track was originally released in March of this year and has become an anthem of appreciation for frontline workers in 2020. With the addition of platinum-selling recording artist and songwriter and CMA Best New Artist nominee, Jimmie Allen, "Hometown Heroes," inspirationally bends across the country and alternative genres.

Moon Taxi's Trevor Terndrup and Spencer Thomson will be guests on Jimmie's Wildcard Radio show on Apple Music at 5 PM EST today talking about the track and everything else going on these days.

"I've been a fan of Moon Taxi for some time now. To record a song with them was something I've wanted to do since I first heard those guys. I've been looking forward to sharing this with the world," said Jimmie Allen.

"Doing a collaboration in this crazy year seemed like a far fetched idea, but somehow it worked out. Jimmie brings a fresh, lively spirit to one of our most personal songs and we are so honored to put this song out with him. We should also take a moment to congratulate Jimmie on his CMA nomination," said Trevor Terndrup of Moon Taxi.

Moon Taxi will be releasing their next full length record, Silver Dream, on January 22, 2021. Preorder the album on limited edition black and white vinyl or CD here or pre-save or pre-add it on your favorite digital streaming service here for a chance to win a signed Fender telecaster from the band. Moon Taxi is Trevor Terndrup (vocals, guitarist), Spencer Thomson (lead guitarist and producer), Wes Bailey (keyboardist), Tommy Putnam (bassist) and Tyler Ritter (drummer).

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles