Moon Kissed Announce Album & Share 'Bubblegum'

NYC-based synth-pop trio, Moon Kissed, announce their sophomore album, I'd Like To Tell You Something Important, due out October 22 and share first single, "Bubblegum," today along with a music video. Moon Kissed is not a "girl band." They are a force that, when creatively combined, creates a vortex of safety that can be physically and emotionally experienced through the joy of pure freedom, where it's ok to be weird -- in fact, it's encouraged. Expression within the container of Moon Kissed culture looks like bravery, joy, body love, happy tears (and all kinds of tears/release) and full-body chills. This new album is an extension of that energy.

On the new single, "Bubblegum," Khaya Cohen says, "Bubblegum" is an anthem about using the patriarchy to get what you want. If men are going to think of us as tiny and harmless, we can harness that into a power to "use them then eclipse them" in the words of my friend Zoey. The mix of punk and adorable digital is a resistance to being boxed in. A blend of lyrical and sonic sarcasm, cuteness, ferocity and anger "Bubblegum" lends a hand to coping with the frustrations of dealing with men."

The new single follows the stand-alone release of "Clubbing In Your Bedroom" and a remix EP of the track. "Clubbing In Your Bedroom" is an ode to everything people lost during Covid when it came to connecting, dancing and just being with each other -- a true shared struggle over the past year and a half. The original song was written and produced by Khaya Cohen and Emily Sgouros after a late night of clubbing in Emily's bedroom. It was mixed and mastered by Justin Van Der Volgen and the music video was edited by Leah Scarpati.

A common thread in the band's current releases is joy as an act of resistance and Moon Kissed acts as a permission slip to feel free in your body and soul even within the confines of the world today. At their core, this band is a magnet for self-expression without hesitation. That's how they formed, after all. When Emily, Khaya, and Leah met at a Lower East Side New Years party in 2019, they knew they had to start a band. It was instant. The energy between them had that rare storybook (once-in-a-generation) vibrancy that warrants comparisons to trail-blazing acts like The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Killers, etc.

On stage, the band transcends stale expectations associated with "live music" and brings, to every audience, something completely new and saturated with a pulsating otherness. Now that Moon Kissed and NYC are officially back in action, the band is back on stage. With a sold-out show on June 18th in Brooklyn, and a last-minute epic show the Friday before that, the high-energy they're known for is in full force. Be sure to stay tuned for show announcements and new content from Moon Kissed.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Mia Paden