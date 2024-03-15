Montell Fish Releases 'Intercession Before Charlotte' EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Montell Fish releases his new EP Intercession Before Charlotte under the moniker DJ Gummy Bear via Virgin. Listen to the EP HERE.

The EP comprises six tracks which showcase Montell's versatility as a producer, writer, and singer. The entirety of Intercession Before Charlotte was produced, written, and performed by Montell.

Accompanied by a live string section, Montell will bring his EP to life when he embarks on a run of sold-out European tour dates starting next week.

European tour routing below.

TOUR DATES

March 20, 2024 – London, UK – Hackney Church

March 22, 2024 – Paris, FR – Elysee Montmartre

March 23, 2024 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

March 25, 2024 – Berlin, GER – Metropol

Watch the visualizer for Montell's latest single “Irrational” HERE and watch the music video for the first single from the EP, “I Know I Failed You,” HERE.

In February, Montell shared a teaser trailer for an upcoming project later this year. Watch the trailer HERE and click HERE to visit the website to learn more. His website also contains a countdown clock to the beginning of his next era, Charlotte.

Last month, Montell released an interview with Lil Yachty. The interview explores the dynamic of their friendship and what it means to be an artist in today's media landscape. The film inspires an intimate environment and engaging conversation. Watch HERE.

Montell's conversation with Lil Yachty is the second installment of an ongoing series which aims to explore why people connect to Montell's music. The first episode was a conversation with multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Daniel Caesar. The series of interviews all revolve around the tension between psychology and theology in his music, dropping hints at core themes on his upcoming album. Watch HERE.

DJ Gummy Bear embodies the tension of those themes, serving as a physical representation of Montell's faith-based music's last call before the dark turn in his upcoming album, hence the name "GUMMY'S INTERCESSION BEFORE CHARLOTTE." Fans can learn more about DJ Gummy Bear's lore here.

Stay tuned for more news from Montell in 2024!

About Montell Fish:

Montell Fish is a multi-instrumentalist, producer, singer, and composer focused on making world-building projects. Montell's unguarded approach to songwriting allows listeners to feel welcomed into his world, of which he is the writer, director, and star.

Photo credit Brandon J. Minton