Monika Herzig & Janiece Jaffe to Release 'Both Sides of Joni'

Both Sides of Joni is a reimagined set of Joni Mitchell's music arranged by pianist Monika Herzig, interpreted by award-winning vocalist Janiece Jaffe, and recorded with a group of renowned jazz musicians including Greg Ward on saxophone, Jeremy Allen on bass, Carolyn Dutton on violin, and Cassius Goens on drums with guest bassist Peter Kienle.

The Both Sides of Joni project was the product of a period of soul searching during the Covid Summer of 2020. Vocalist Janiece Jaffe started listening closely to Joni Mitchell's music and lyrics with her jazz vocalist ears and found truth and wisdom that inspired her and that she wanted to share with the world to inspire others.

She studied the words more deeply and got the urge to re-imagine them in jazz arrangements. "I could almost 'Hear' them!" Together with friend and collaborator Monika Herzig, they spent many summer days of 2020 in the barn with keyboard and masks working out arrangements and rediscovering Joni's music.

In March 2021, the arrangements were premiered at the Jazz Kitchen in Indianapolis to most enthusiastic response. Many audience members came together for the first time in over a year and the messages of overcoming challenges, endurance, rebellion, love, and regret rang deep.

They decided to record the music with a group of outstanding musicians and with community support from a successful Kickstarter Campaign. Just days after the completion of the Master Recording, Janiece left this world unexpectedly after heart surgery. This album is her legacy and her dream and we are grateful for her musical gift to us to be celebrated throughout 2023 with extensive tours in the US and Europe featuring renowned New York vocalist Alexis Cole.

CD RELEASE TOUR DATES FEATURING ALEXIS COLE

March 31 Timucua Arts Foundation, Orlando, FL

April 7 Acorn Theater, Three Oaks, MI

April 8 Merriman's Playhouse, South Bend, IN

April 14 First Christian Church, Madison, IN

April 15 Jazz Kitchen, Indianapolis, IN

April 16 Schwartz's Point, Cincinnati, OH

April 19 WV Wesleyan College, Buckhannon, WV

April 20 Unity of Charlottesville, Charlottesville, VA

April 21 Piedmont Jazz Alliance, Winston-Salem, NC

April 22 MCG Jazz, Pittsburgh, PA

April 23 Deer Head Inn, Fancy Gap, PA

April 24 Jazz Erie, Erie, PA

April 25 Jazz Buffalo, Buffalo, NY

April 26 Chelsea Table & Stage, New York City

CD RELEASE TOUR EUROPE

June 17 - July 7