Mon Rovîa Releases New EP 'Act 4: Atonement' 　​  ​ 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Liberia-born, Tennessee-based Afro-Appalachian Folk artist Mon Rovîa unveils the culmination of his four-part EP series with Act 4: Atonement, which explores themes of redemption, transformation, guilt, cognitive dissonance, and the healing power of love.

Act 4: Atonement serves as the powerful conclusion to a narrative that began with Act 1: The Wandering (July 2023), and continued with Act 2: Trials (October 2023) and Act 3: The Dying of Self (April 2024). Each chapter of this saga has taken listeners through Mon Rovîa’s personal struggles, victories, and moments of reflection, creating a powerful and relatable journey of growth and self-discovery.

Atonement features standout tracks such as the poignant "crooked the road.," the philanthropic "Winter Wash 24,” and his latest romantic ballad, "Rust."

“The final chapter of the Mon Rovîa Folk Saga, ‘Act 4: Atonement,’ brings the hero’s transformative journey to a powerful conclusion. Tempered by trials and revelations, the hero returns to his people seeking reconciliation, healing the wounds of the past, and mending the fractures within himself,” says Mon Rovîa.

He continues, “This chapter embodies themes of Guilt, forgiveness, accountability, and the courage to confront one’s missteps. It is a symphony of amends—a testament to the hero’s growth and a reflection on the strength found in vulnerability and connection. ‘Act 4: Atonement’ reminds us that true heroism lies in restoration and the power of collective healing.”Named to Spotify’s 2024 Juniper Artists to Watch, Mon Rovîa has sold out every headline show to date and has already made appearances at Bonnaroo and Austin City Limits. He recently toured with Gregory Alan Isakov and has previously supported Josiah and the Bonnevilles. His international presence is expanding, with two recent sold-out shows in London and a highly anticipated European tour scheduled for May 2025. Stateside, he is set to perform at major festivals, including Zootown Missoula and Boston Calling in 2025, further solidifying his place among the most exciting new voices in folk and indie music.

Photo Credit: Caity Krone

Comments