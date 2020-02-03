Mommyheads 1997 Major Label Reissue Out Now

The Mommyheads' 1997 self-titled major label album may have prompted the band's dissolution in the 90s but it remains an unsung gem of immaculate pop songwriting from a perennially under-appreciated group of musical mavericks. While they never abandoned their eccentricities, The Mommyheads showcased another other side of their music in full color: a penchant for heartbreaking melody. Songs like "Jaded" and "Monkey" are concise yet cutting, confessional in their wit and wrapped in ethereal, melancholic harmonies and chord structures. "In the Way" and "Would He Know?" find the group blasting through cathartic power pop, both songs just shy of three minutes and dazzling in their brisk delivery of melodic riches - they demand repeated listens because they're over before you know it. And such is the album: it represents the Mommyheads at their most succinct and the results are genuinely unpretentious and thoroughly addictive.





