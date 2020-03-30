Modern English Postpone 40th Anniversary North American Tour

British icons Modern English are postponing its 40th anniversary North American tour which was originally scheduled from June 12 - July 11, and a run that was to feature a full performance of the band's classic 1982 album, After the Snow.

The band and its team have already begun to work on rescheduling these dates and information on these upcoming shows will be announced in the very near future. Mick Conroy from Modern English shared the following statement:

"Modern English are sorry to say that the USA June/July 'After the Snow' tour has to be postponed due to the virus that is gripping the globe. We all need to take the utmost care of each other and especially support the medical staff and key workers who are striving to save us all. Please stay at home...The plan is to reconvene in September."





