Miya Folick Debuts Video For MALIBU BARBIE, Plays NPR Tiny Desk

Rising pop star Miya Folick premieres her Ariel Fisher-directed video for "Malibu Barbie" today-watch below.

Since its release, the song has received critical praise with The FADER calling it "an unmitigated jam" while Stereogum says Folick is a "shapeshifting musician." Earlier this week, the song was featured on Annie Mac's BBC1's Future Sounds show where Folick was selected as the "New Name." "Malibu Barbie" is the first new material since her acclaimed debut album,Premonitions, released last fall on Terrible Records/Interscope Records-stream here.

Watch the video here:

Folick also recently visited the NPR headquarters in DC to play a Tiny Desk Concert-watch here. Accompanied by a two-piece backing band, Folick performed songs off Premonitions- "Thingamajig," "Deadbody" and "Cost Your Love."

Since Premonitions, Folick has embarked on tours with Pale Waves and Sunflower Bean, as well as her own headline tour of North America this past winter. This summer has seen Folick perform at Primavera, All Points East and Best Kept Secret with further festival plays set at Outside Lands and Pickathon. See below for the full list of dates, more shows announced soon.

Premonitions continues to receive widespread acclaim...

"Both lyrically and vocally, Folick is a trapeze artist, plunging into uncertain,

dark depths only to spring to the other side of the divide."-Pitchfork

"[Miya] may take your breath away."-NPR

"Miya Folick can predict the future and it's as sunny as her pop songs"-i-D Magazine

"Feels like a breath of fresh air...an emotionally diverse collection, rooted in a deep sense of empathy, with chapters about love and encouragement for her friends, a struggle to free herself from bad habits and relationships, hope for the future and triumphant joy."-PAPER Magazine

"For a singer like a force of nature, Premonitions is a changing of seasons."-Stereogum

"the kind of pipes that just don't seem teachable."-Paste

Raised in Santa Ana, CA, Los Angeles-based recording artist and performer Miya Folick first rose to public attention with her 2015 debut EP, Strange Darling, which drew praise from the likes of The New York Times and NPR, landed a featured spot in Netflix's hit show "13 Reasons Why," and accumulated over 7 million Spotify streams to date. Her follow up, 2017's Give It To Me EP, captured the electric energy of her live performances and drew acclaim from NME, Refinery 29, Stereogum, DIY, Noisey and others. Folick has toured the world over and shared stages with Chairlift, Yeasayer, Kate Nash, Sleigh Bells and many more.

MIYA FOLICK LIVE

July 27 Denver, CO Underground Music Showcase

August 3, 4 Happy Valley, OR Pickathon

August 9 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands

Image: Miya Folick by Lucy Sandler





