Misterwives Announce 'The Resilient Little Tour'

Indie-pop group MisterWives have announced the Resilient Little Tour, a U.S. headline run kicking off November 9th at Culture Room in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Featuring support from Frances Forever, the tour will make stops at Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre and New York City's Webster Hall before wrapping at House of Blues in Boston on December 18th (tour itinerary below). Presales begin today, with general onsale tickets available beginning June 11th at 10am local time. For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit www.misterwives.com.

This Friday, MisterWives will also release SUPERBLOOM At The Live Dream, a live album from the band's December livestream concert, "The Live Dream." The group will also share the entire accompanying visual performance publicly for the first time. A visual, theatrical journey through the band's latest record SUPERBLOOM, "The Live Dream" features multiple sets, costumes, and choreography and brings MisterWives' signature high-energy performances to screens across the globe. "In truth, 'virtual concert' doesn't do 'The Live Dream' justice," MTV exclaimed, while TODAY.com praised the group for "reinventing" virtual performances.

Earlier this year, the group shared "SUPERBLOOM (stripped) [live from the bloom]," a stripped-back take on the band's anthemic single, "SUPERBLOOM." The track is available now on all streaming platforms alongside an accompanying visual, which finds frontwoman Mandy Lee and guitarist Marc Campbell performing together amidst a dreamy floral setting.

Heralded by singles "rock bottom," "SUPERBLOOM," and "decide to be happy," SUPERBLOOM is an intensely personal reflection on growth in unexpected places. The record has racked up critical praise, with NYLON commending "[SUPERBLOOM] traverses upbeat, vibrant pop and simmering ballads to paint a portrait of a band that's bloomed anew through the cracks of a fissure." PAPER lauded the "bouncy, piano-driven pop" of the record's title track, with DuJour touting "rock bottom" as "glittery... freeing and motivating." The group also performed the record's triumphant title track on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and were featured as part of the Team Joe Sings concert series spearheaded by Biden for President.

Known for their dynamic, high-energy live set, MisterWives have toured internationally and performed at some of the biggest music festivals around the globe. Comprised of Mandy Lee [vocals], Etienne Bowler [drums], William Hehir [bass], Marc Campbell [guitar], Jesse Blum [keys, trumpet, accordion] and Mike Murphy [Saxophone], MisterWives demonstrate tremendous self-assuredness and resolve to stay true to themselves in the face of the music industry's constant pressure to conform.

NOVEMBER

9 Ft. Lauderdale FL Culture Room

10 Orlando FL The Beacham

12 Atlanta GA Terminal West

13 Athens GA Georgia Theatre

14 Nashville TN Basement East

16 Dallas TX Granada Theater

17 Austin TX Emo's

19 Phoenix AZ The Pressroom

22 Los Angeles CA El Rey Theatre

23 San Francisco CA Regency Ballroom

26 Portland OR Wonder Ballroom

27 Seattle WA The Showbox

29 Salt Lake City UT The Complex

DECEMBER

1 Denver CO Ogden Theatre

3 Chicago IL Thalia Hall

4 Madison WI Majestic Theatre

5 Columbus OH Newport Music Hall

7 Detroit MI St. Andrew's Hall

9 Pittsburgh PA Mr. Smalls

10 Harrisburg PA University at XL Live

11 Philadelphia PA Union Transfer

14 Washington DC 9:30 Club

17 New York NY Webster Hall

18 Boston MA House of Blues