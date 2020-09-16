Mise en Scene Debuts New Video 'High School Feeling'

Canada’s emotive grunge-pop duo Mise en Scene takes us back in time with a new single/video.

Today, Canada's emotive grunge-pop duo Mise en Scene takes us back in time with a new single/video "High School Feeling", debuted by Guitar Girl Magazine. The lighthearted track is off their forthcoming LP Winnipeg, California, out October 9 on Light Organ Records. Accompanying visuals feature the duo humorously traipsing the halls of their old high school in the small Canadian-Icelandic town of Gimli (yes, like The Lord of the Rings character!) while reminiscing on the days of carefree and all-consuming crushes. Wearing homemade fake braces & oversized scrunchies to further set the scene, the multi-talented band conceptualized, shot, and edited the video themselves.

Mise en Scene's laid back rock n' roll attitude sits between garage rock chops and dream pop melodies with a gritty, rebellious edge, as heard on sweet reverb-drenched lead single "Dollar Dreams", acclaimed by NPR, Ghettoblaster, and RIFF Magazine. The new 10-song collection is skewered between the grungy Winnipeg and glamorous California -- this is where rock n roll lives. Welcome to beautiful Winnipeg, California - your new favourite destination for daydreaming, decadence, and jam-packed dance floors.

Core duo of guitarist/vocalist Stef Johnson and drummer Jodi Dunlop established a signature sonic foundation with their heralded debut Desire's Despair and its follow-up Still Life on Fire. Winnipeg, California boasts the purest distillation of Mise en Scene's undeniable blistering punk prowess, irresistible hooks, rib-rattling guitar, and vocal melodies that range from lush and playful to biting and raw.

The new collection was produced by Eric Ratz (Billy Talent, Arkells) and Dave Genn (54-40, Marianas Trench), whose respective fingerprints add a slick sheen to the band's gritty swagger. Mise en Scene has turned heads at major international festivals like SXSW, Reeperbahn, The Great Escape, and Primavera Sound and shared stages with acts such as The New Pornographers and Best Coast.

Watch the video for "High School Feeling" here:

Photo Credit: Annelie Rosencrantz

