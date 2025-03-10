Mirador Expands First US Headlining Tour Due to Popular Demand

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MIRADOR, the new band co-founded by Greta Van Fleet’s Jake Kiszka and Ida Mae’s Chris Turpin, will expand their headlining tour to 31-dates due to popular demand. Tickets for all initial dates sold out immediately upon going on sale and a second run of fall dates in larger venues have been added in Nashville, NYC, and LA, and new dates have been announced in New Orleans, Boston, Austin, Portland and more (full dates below).

In the band, GRAMMY® Award-winning Greta Van Fleet founding member Jake Kiszka shares vocal, songwriting, and guitar duties with co-vocalist and guitarist Chris Turpin of Ida Mae. The band shares, “The stage is set. Songs have been committed to the master tape. Our hearts are aflame. Our live shows will feature brand new songs from our upcoming album, which we cannot wait to share with you. Details of the full length will be forthcoming. The story unfolds…” These dates serve to preview forthcoming music from the band, and tickets for all shows will go on sale here on Friday, March 14th at 10am Local Time.



Fans who were lucky enough to catch MIRADOR’S initial shows, opening for Greta Van Fleet’s Starcatcher World Tour in arenas throughout 2024, can attest to the band’s ability to conjure sky-shaking and boundary-bursting rock ‘n’ roll by invoking spirits of ancient myth, traditional folklore, and Delta-born blues in one concentrated musical incantation. The group, filled out by Mikey Sorbello on drums and Nick Pini on bass & keys, stretches the limits of rock ‘n’ roll and showcases the band’s myriad influences and uncompromising vision.

MIRADOR Tour Dates (NEW DATES IN BOLD)

May 10 - Nashville, TN at Basement East

May 13 - New York, NY at Bowery Ballroom

May 15 - Washington DC at The Atlantis

May 17 - Detroit, MI at St Andrews Hall

May 18 - Chicago, IL at Lincoln Hall

May 20 - Denver, CO at Bluebird Theater

May 23 - Los Angeles, CA at The Troubadour

May 25 - Napa, CA at Bottlerock Festival

Sept 12 - Chicago. IL - The Metro

Sept 13 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

Sept 14 - Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

Sept 16 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

Sept 18 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Sept 19 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Sept 20 - Philadelphia, PA – TLA

Sept 22 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

Sept 23 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

Sept 24 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's

Sept 26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

Sept 27 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

Sept 28 - Austin, TX – Mohawk

Oct 1 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Oct 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

Oct 3 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Oct 6 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Oct 7 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Oct 8 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Oct 10 - Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

Oct 11 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

Oct 13 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

Oct 14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

About MIRADOR:

MIRADOR conjure sky-shaking and boundary-bursting rock ‘n’ roll by invoking spirits of ancient myth, traditional folklore, and Delta-born blues in one concentrated musical incantation. In the band, 21st century guitar hero, innovator, songwriter, and GRAMMY® Award-winning Greta Van Fleet co-founder Jake Kiszka not only shares vocal and guitar duties with critically acclaimed co-vocalist and guitarist Chris Turpin of Ida Mae, but he also shines as songwriter, stepping out on his own. Working and songwriting in tandem with Jake and curating this vision side-by-side, Chris has emerged as a perfect creative partner, adding yet another dimension to MIRADOR. Fiercely resolute in an unapologetic commitment to bucking any and all rules, the group stretches the limits of rock ‘n’ roll blasted out of the stratosphere by a thunderous vocal call-and-response, fret-burning six-string sorcery, and evocative lyrics.

