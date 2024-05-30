Milky Chance Drop New Song 'Naked and Alive'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Milky Chance — the duo of Clemens Rehbein and Phillipp Dausch who’ve gone from childhood friends to a globe-conquering alt-pop group charting a bold new path for independent artists — share “Naked And Alive,” a new paean to joyful solitude that combines a slinky reggae-disco groove with a muscular and guitar-forward propulsion. It’s a marvel of genre-agnostic rock songwriting: a car crash of earworm hooks, deliberate tension building, and a buzzsaw chorus. In short: It’s another irresistible and idiosyncratic Milky Chance smash.

Says the band: “'Naked And Alive' is an ode to self-love and the celebration of spending time alone with oneself. We want to demonstrate that external validation is not necessary to feel alive. Take your clothes off, turn that music on loud and dance!”

With 8 billion career streams and nearly 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify (enough to put them as one of the platform’s Top 500 most-streamed artists in the world) over four album releases, Milky Chance are a truly global phenomenon. Their breakthrough hit “Stolen Dance” is in the exclusive 1 billion stream club on Spotify and they’ve played Coachella, Lollapalooza, and top venues worldwide. They’ve had some legit US radio hits, including 5 Top 20 Alternative Hits (including a #1 for “Stolen Dance), 4 Triple A Top 10s (including #1’s for “Stolen Dance” and 2020’s “Don’t Let Me Down (featuring Jack Johnson)” and #2 for 2022’s “Colorado”).



They boast the tour itinerary to match their streaming and radio accomplishments: After a 2023 North American tour that was their biggest ever, early 2024 saw them complete a run of South American headlining dates before a busy summer that will include festivals in Europe and North America, including Bonnaroo and Bourbon & Beyond. Full upcoming tour schedule here.



With their 2023 independent debut Living In A Haze (released on their own Muggelig Records), Milky Chance marked a fresh chapter in their career with “a triumphant return” (Earmilk) packed with defiantly unclassifiable music “as timeless as it is innovative” (Wonderland). Featuring guest appearances from Malian artist Fatoumata Diawara and Canadian singer Charlotte Cardin, Living In A Haze is “a record that is both their most earthy, most ready for long indulgent al fresco afternoons, all while being their most electronically switched on. It’s entertaining, emotive, and a credit to their enduring appeal” (Line Of Best Fit). The album has racked up over 600 million streams on the back of global hits like “Colorado,” “Synchronize,” and “Living In A Haze.”



Earlier this year, they shared a new version of “Living In A Haze” in collaboration with Canadian indie rockers The Beaches, listen to that here.

TOUR DATES

June 14 - Boulevardia Festival - Kansas City, MO

June 15 - Winnetka Music Festival - Chicago, IL

June 16 - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Manchester, TN

September 19-22 - Bourbon & Beyond - Louisville, KY

Photo credit: Anthony Molina

