Milkshakes & Memories Fill Daryl Mosley's New Video, “Mayberry State Of Mind,” With Simple Sweetness

Milkshakes and memories fill Daryl Mosley's new video, "Mayberry State Of Mind," with a sweetness that reflects on the simple pleasures in life. Images of Daryl working "mandatory overtime" kick off the clip, which quickly transitions to scenes of Main Street strolls, chats with fellow locals and a walk along the riverbank.

The video is deliberately low-key with zero "flash" - there are no special effects to jar the small-town vibe. The slower pace works well to focus the viewer's attention and encourage an appreciation of that "Mayberry state of mind" when everyone knew their neighbors - and cared for their wellbeing.

For award-winning songwriter Mosley, his hometown of Waverly, Tennessee is still that kind of place. "It was such an honor to film the video here," Daryl says. "It's my own little 'Mayberry' and I love sharing it with the world. It's all real - the shops, the people, that huge milkshake - 100% - and I wish more folks could come and see it. Really special to me are the scenes along the Duck River ... that's where my dad and I used to go fish," Mosley adds. "Ours is a community in every sense of the word, and it shows."

Produced for Pinecastle Records by Ethan Burkhardt and directed by Brian Auburn, the video is a companion piece to Daryl's new single, "Mayberry State Of Mind." The track features musical heavyweights Danny Roberts (mandolin), Tony Wray (guitar, banjo), Adam Haynes (fiddle), and Jeanette Williams on harmony vocals; Mosley plays bass. It is from Daryl's third solo album, A LIFE WELL LIVED, an 11-song collection that offers reflections on family, faith, and friendship. The disc is set for July 21 release and fans can pre-save now. "Mayberry State Of Mind" is available on all streaming platforms, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Daryl has enjoyed more than three decades of success as a songwriter and vocalist. Known for his honeyed voice, thoughtful lyrics, and impeccable musicianship, he toured throughout the '90s as lead vocalist/bassist with the Bluegrass group The New Tradition. In 2001 he joined the Osborne Brothers with whom he played until 2010, when he formed The Farm Hands - which quickly became one of the most awarded bands in Bluegrass. In 2020, Daryl stepped into the solo spotlight and began his association with Pinecastle Records with THE SECRET OF LIFE. The album spent multiple weeks at #1 on the Roots Music Report Contemporary Album Chart. In 2021, his SMALL TOWN DREAMER project made the Top 10 on the Billboard Albums Chart. Mosley has written 10 #1 songs, been honored as Songwriter of the Year three times, and earned three Song of the Year awards (SPBGMA). Lynn Anderson, Bobby Osborne, Josh Williams, the Booth Brothers, The Grascals and Carolina Blue are among the many artists who have recorded Mosley's songs. He consistently performs 140-plus shows per year, and has shared stages with James Taylor, Dan Fogelberg, Alison Krauss, and many others. He resides in Waverly, Tennessee and looks forward to the July release of his third solo album, A LIFE WELL LIVED. Keep up with Daryl at www.darylmosley.com.