Mile 0 Fest Key West Confirms First Round of Artists For 2022

OhWook! Productions has announced the first round of artists confirmed for the 5th Annual Mile 0 Fest Key West, scheduled for January 25-29, 2022. Brought to you by The Monroe County Tourist Development Council, the impressive list for the festival's milestone year includes Ryan Bingham, Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum, American Aquarium, Morgan Wade, Reckless Kelly and The Dead South with more lineup announcements to come. Festival packages will go on sale to the public on August 5. Passes will be available for purchase on August 9. Please click here for more ticket information.

Founded in 2017, Mile 0 Fest Key West brings the best of Americana and Red Dirt Music to the island paradise for five days of full-band performances, acoustic jam sessions and songwriter swaps from over eighty legendary, established, and emerging artists. Additionally, the festival will host an array of local food vendors, clothing, art, jewelry and more.

Of this year's 5th anniversary Mile 0 Fest founder Kyle Carter said "We are excited and grateful to hit this milestone. Over the past four years, our attendees, artists and crew have become family - Mile 0 Fest has turned into an ever-growing 'family reunion of strangers.' Each year we strive to improve upon the last, pull some rabbits out of the hat and throw the best party of the year. 2022 will be no exception."

Mile 0 Fest is a national leader in the festival-destination arena, specifically excelling in the boutique category. After attending last year's festival, Rolling Stone Country noted "the collaborative space that has always made the festival unique - one that sheds the boundary between artist and fan" while Saving Country Music calls the musical experience "unparalleled, for both the crowds and performers." Galleywinter says "the festival is the stuff dreams are made of. Pretty much everything you can draw up in a utopian setting for a music festival is in play here. Locale: exotic and gorgeous; infrastructure: in place and ready to party; organization: getting sharper each year; artist's buy in: 100%.; fan experience: peerless."

Past year's artist performances have included Jason Isbell, Cody Jinks, Whiskey Myers, Robert Earl Keen, Blackberry Smoke and more. The festival boasts a ticket sold in all fifty states and has built a reputation among not only attendees but the artists for their unwavering dedication to hospitality and quality entertainment.

2022 Mile 0 Fest Key West Line-Up

Randy Rogers Band

Parker McCollum

Ryan Bingham

The Dead South

Reckless Kelly

Wade Bowen

American Aquarium

Shane Smith & The Saints

Jamie Lin Wilson

Stoney LaRue

Cody Canada & The Departed

Mike and the Moonpies

Morgan Wade

Kaitlin Butts

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Bri Bagwell

Bonnie Bishop

The Band of Heathens

Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights

Micky & The Motorcars

Jason Eady

Courtney Patton

Adam Hood

Channing Wilson

Roger Clyne And The Peacemakers

John Fullbright

The Dirty River Boys

Topo Chico Cowboys

Walt & Tina Wilkins

Zac Wilkerson

Kylie Frey

The Hooten Hallers

RC & The Ambers

Red Dirt Rangers