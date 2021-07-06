Mike and the Moonpies Will Release New Album Out August 10

Mike and the Moonpies have announced the release of their eighth studio album, 'One To Grow On,' out on August 10. Produced by Adam Odor and recorded at yellow DOG Studios in Wimberley, TX, the nine-song collection was co-written by frontman Mike Harmeier and Odor and includes guest appearances from members of Quaker City Nighthawks, Shooter Jennings and Shiny Soul Sisters.

Unlike the band's previous recordings, this is the first time an album has been centered around a character to form a linear story. Sonically, the band experiments with earthy, rootsier tones; twin guitars and big acoustic rhythms along with unexpected arrangements and melody choices that complement the character's narrative. Drawing influence from 90s country twang and the bluesy, boogie rhythms of 70s Southern rock, 'One To Grown On' still maintains the band's signature hip-shaking, honky tonk swagger guided by piercing steel guitar, sharp storytelling and Harmeier's soul-stirring vocals.

Of the album's concept, Harmeier explains "This is a working man and woman's record - the story of the American dream. It's about a character searching for balance. Like myself, he is at the age where he's losing family, close friends and mentors. He's realizing nothing lasts forever and grapples with how to appreciate the moment he's in while still working tirelessly towards a future for his family. He's nostalgic for the carefree days of his youth but knows what has to be done and does it. Life has forced him to truly 'grow up.' This really struck me thinking about my own son and how carefree his life is now and how I can instill these traits in him as his father. That's why 'One To Grow On' seemed like such a fitting title."

Last week, the band released the album's first single ("Paycheck To Paycheck") to early praise from critics and fans. Rolling Stone Country called it a "hard-charging blast of Texas boogie and barroom country" while The Boot says it is "gloriously retro." Saving Country Music hailed the track for capturing "what makes Mike and the Moonpies arguably the greatest live band in all of country music right now." Click here to listen.

Known for their blistering live performances, Mike and the Moonpies, which includes Mike Harmeier (vocals, guitar); Zachary Moulton (steel guitar); Omar Oyoque (bass); Kyle Ponder (drums) and Catlin Rutherford (guitar), will hit all corners of the US throughout 2021 including stops in California, Wisconsin, Missouri, Alabama, Indiana and their home state of Texas. Stay tuned for additional tour announcements.

Mike and the Moonpies are coming off a remarkable run of career-best reviews and chart action for their past two albums 'Cheap Silver and Solid Country Gold' and 'Touch of You - The Lost Songs Of Gary Stewart.' The band has reaped consistent critical praise from national and international press and radio outlets such as NPR, Rolling Stone Country, Sirius XM, BBC and more.

Mike and the Moonpies 'One To Grow On' Track Listing

Paycheck To Paycheck

Hour On The Hour

Growing Pains

Rainy Day

Whose Side You're On

Brother

The Vein

Social Drinkers

Burn Out

Mike and the Moonpies 2021 Tour Dates

July 16 Fort Worth, TX Tulips FTW

July 17 Altus, OK The Orange Peel Altus 2021

July 23 Houston, TX Goode Company Armadillo Palace

July 24 Dallas, TX Mama Tried Deep Ellum

July 30 Alpine, TX Viva Big Bend Festival 2021

August 10 Morro Bay, CA The Siren

August 11 Sacramento, CA Goldfield Trading Post

August 12 Yreka, CA Siskiyou Golden Fair

August 14 Challis, ID Braun Brothers Reunion

August 18 Omaha, NE Waiting Room Lounge

August 19 Des Moines, IA Wooly's

August 20 Iowa City, IA First Ave Club

August 22 Yorkville, IL Law Office Pub

August 23 Wisconsin Dells, WI Showboat Saloon

August 24 Wisconsin Dells, WI Showboat Saloon

August 25 Wisconsin Dells, WI Showboat Saloon

August 26 Milwaukee, WI Shank Hall

August 27 Davenport, IA Raccoon Motel

August 28 Kansas City, MO Knuckleheads

September 10 Tahlequa, OK Diamond Stone Music Festival 2021

September 11 Anahuac, TX Texas Gatorfest

September 12 Baton Rouge, LA Red Dragon Listening Room

September 13 Huntsville, AL SideTracks Music Hall

September 14 Lexington, KY The Burl

September 16 Hendersonville, NC Rhythm & Brews Concert Series

September 17 Nashville, TN The High Watt

September 18 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi

September 19 Worthington, IA Benefit The Vets

October 2 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall

October 7 The Woodlands, TX Dosey Doe Big Barn

October 8 Dallas, TX State Fair of Texas

October 22 Phenix City, AL Phenix City Art Park