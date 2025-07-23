Mike Reid and Joe Henry Confirm New Collaborative Album 'Life & Time'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriters Mike Reid and Joe Henry have confirmed their new collaborative album, Life & Time, set for release September 5. The album’s twelve songs, rooted in piano ballads, feature upright bass, along with a pastoral orchestra, pipes, and pedal steel. In advance of the album, they have shared the project’s title track. Check out the single below and pre-save the new album here.

In support of the new collaboration, the pair will embark on a two-leg U.S. tour in September, performing selections from the album and featuring each as solo artists on selections from their separate catalogues, all with a shared backing band.

The tour includes stops at New York’s City Winery Loft, Chicago’s Old Town School of Folk Music, Philadelphia’s City Winery, Annapolis’ Rams Head On Stage and The Ark in Ann Arbor. West coast dates are being planned for early 2026. Tickets are on sale now here.

TOUR DATES

September 14 — Chicago, IL — Old Town School of Folk Music

September 15 — Ann Arbor, MI — The Ark

September 16 — Pittsburgh, PA — City Winery

September 19 — New York, NY — City Winery Loft

September 20 — Philadelphia, PA — City Winery Philadelphia

September 21 — Annapolis, MD — Rams Head On Stage

About Mike Reid

Mike Reid moved to Nashville, TN in 1980 marking a return to music after a sidebar career in the NFL — he played football at Penn State while getting his B.A. in Music, was selected in the first round of the 1970 NFL draft and went on to play defensive tackle for five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Once in Nashville, however, he quickly made a name for himself as a hit-making songwriter. Reid penned twelve #1 singles in the 80s & 90s, including Alabama’s “Forever As Far As I’ll Go”, Ronnie Milsap’s “Stranger In My House” which won a Grammy in 1984 for Best Country Song, and Bonnie Raitt’s iconic “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” which Reid co-wrote with Alan Shamblin. He has also written songs for countless others, including Conway Twitty, The Judds, Tanya Tucker, and Willie Nelson, and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005.

About Joe Henry

Joe Henry is a singer-songwriter who became a record producer as a protege of T Bone Burnett, having gone on to win Grammys for Solomon Burke, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, The Carolina Chocolate Drops, and Bonnie Raitt. Notably, he produced the final albums of the late Allen Toussaint, who credited Henry for ushering him out of retirement at a time he thought he’d never leave New Orleans again. Henry's own records often feature contributions by instrumentalists, such as one of only two cameos Ornette Coleman ever made with a singer, yet a song of his like “Stop” Madonna’s hit single “Don’t Tell Me”. Recently, Nazraeli Press published Unspeakable: The Collected Lyrics of Joe Henry, 1985–2020, though Henry quickly rendered it incomplete by releasing his 16th studio album All The Eye Can See.

Photo credit: Michael Wilson