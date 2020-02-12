Midnight Foolishness Premieres Video For Single '2017'

Alternative, Pop-Punk band Midnight Foolishness have premiered the video for their single "2017."

Watch the video below!

"The story behind the record is its about an ex -girlfriend of the lead singer who is addicted to alcohol and becomes very mean and violent. She ends up trading alcohol for him.

On there final anniversary the singer spray paints their initials in front her house. That is what the front cover is on the album! The whole album is about love and finding a best friend. The guy tries to help the girl, but it does not work she never recovers from her depression" says lead vocalist Robert Corbino.

The quartet, fronted by Robert Corbino, took the Brooklyn, NY underground punk scene by storm, attracting locals with their provocative lyrics and a sound reminiscent of early 00's Pop-Punk and 90's Grunge. They finished their first EP, The Sinners, in 2014 and began touring the United States. After a year of touring, they took to the studio where they worked with Shawn Christmas of Chango Studios. In November 2016, they released their first album Use Your Head, Not Your Hands.

Midnight Foolishness has opened for bands The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus,

Crazy Town, The Word Alive, Ediola, Marina City, Patent Pending, We are the In Crowd, Johnny Craig, Voo Doo Glow Skulls And More .





