Mickey Thomas to Release 'A Classic Christmas' Digital Two-Sided Single

On December 1, MICKEY will release “A Classic Christmas,” a two-sided single.

Nov. 16, 2023

MICKEY THOMAS of STARSHIP is one of rock’s most recognizable vocalists. His deeply soulful and soaring voice has powered an array of massive hits, starting with “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” with The Elvin Bishop Band in 1976, followed by “Jane,” “No Way Out,” “Find Your Way Back,” “Stranger,” and “Layin’ It on the Line” with Jefferson Starship, and then three #1 hits—“We Built This City,” “Sara,” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”—with STARSHIP. 

On December 1, MICKEY will release “A Classic Christmas,” a two-sided single (available digitally only, via Symphonic Distribution) on which he distinctively lights up such holiday gems as “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Pre-save “A Classic Christmas” HERE.

Having recorded only one Christmas song before—a bluesy/gospel version of “Silent Night” with the Elvin Bishop Band in 1976—MICKEY says, “I love traditional Christmas songs because most of them were written by fantastic old school writers. They all have a terrific sense for melody and usually have very creative rhyme schemes.”

He adds: “In general, I prefer Christmas songs that are pensive and reflective. I love the ones that transport me into a warm nostalgia—the ones that express deeply personal feelings as opposed to religious themes. ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ is a perfect example. It’s somewhat melancholy yet hopeful at the same time. I always imagine Judy Garland in the window singing it to her little sister in the hope of cheering her up.

 “I then tried to balance the pensive nature of ‘Have Yourself…’ by pivoting to another classic (‘It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’) that is truly a celebration of all things Christmas. Parties, singing carols, sledding, roasting marshmallows, social gaiety, reminiscing about past Christmases. It also gives me a chance to channel my inner crooner."

Both songs were produced, mixed, and engineered by Dan Frizsell and recorded in East Iris Studios in Nashville with John Willis (guitars), David Dorn (keys), Mark Hill (bass), and Evan Hutchings (Drums). “The recording session was a fantastic experience and worked like a charm,” says MICKEY. “Dan Frizsell assembled an incredible group of players—some of the best studio musicians in Nashville. They were not only musical virtuosos but also funny as hell. I love the experience of walking into a studio and diving into the process with people you’ve never met or worked with. The chemistry was spot on from the get-go and we all had a blast recording the songs.”

About Mickey Thomas and STARSHIP:

Mickey Thomas is the owner of the soaring voice that propelled STARSHIP through the decade of the 80’s. With his soulful and compelling vocals, Mickey has established himself as one of Rock Music’s most recognizable stars.

Mickey made his mark in 1976 as lead vocalist on the mega-hit “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” with The Elvin Bishop Band. In 1979, Mickey joined Jefferson Starship as the lead vocalist, after the departure of Grace Slick and Marty Balin, and recorded a string of hits including “Jane”, “No Way Out”, “Find Your Way Back”, “Stranger”, and “Layin’ It on the Line”.

The group was renamed STARSHIP in 1985 and went on to record three #1 hit songs including “We Built This City”, “Sara”, and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”, from the film, Mannequin, which also was an Academy Award nominee. Their hit “It’s Not Over ‘Til It’s Over” became Major League Baseball’s theme in 1987. Mickey’s stellar voice and video charisma on STARSHIP’s video classics such as “We Built This City” and “Sara” became staples on MTV and VH1.



