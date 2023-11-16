Mickey Thomas to Release 'A Classic Christmas' Digital Two-Sided Single

MICKEY THOMAS of STARSHIP is one of rock’s most recognizable vocalists. His deeply soulful and soaring voice has powered an array of massive hits, starting with “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” with The Elvin Bishop Band in 1976, followed by “Jane,” “No Way Out,” “Find Your Way Back,” “Stranger,” and “Layin’ It on the Line” with Jefferson Starship, and then three #1 hits—“We Built This City,” “Sara,” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”—with STARSHIP.

On December 1, MICKEY will release “A Classic Christmas,” a two-sided single (available digitally only, via Symphonic Distribution) on which he distinctively lights up such holiday gems as “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Pre-save “A Classic Christmas” HERE.

Having recorded only one Christmas song before—a bluesy/gospel version of “Silent Night” with the Elvin Bishop Band in 1976—MICKEY says, “I love traditional Christmas songs because most of them were written by fantastic old school writers. They all have a terrific sense for melody and usually have very creative rhyme schemes.”

He adds: “In general, I prefer Christmas songs that are pensive and reflective. I love the ones that transport me into a warm nostalgia—the ones that express deeply personal feelings as opposed to religious themes. ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ is a perfect example. It’s somewhat melancholy yet hopeful at the same time. I always imagine Judy Garland in the window singing it to her little sister in the hope of cheering her up.

“I then tried to balance the pensive nature of ‘Have Yourself…’ by pivoting to another classic (‘It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’) that is truly a celebration of all things Christmas. Parties, singing carols, sledding, roasting marshmallows, social gaiety, reminiscing about past Christmases. It also gives me a chance to channel my inner crooner."

Both songs were produced, mixed, and engineered by Dan Frizsell and recorded in East Iris Studios in Nashville with John Willis (guitars), David Dorn (keys), Mark Hill (bass), and Evan Hutchings (Drums). “The recording session was a fantastic experience and worked like a charm,” says MICKEY. “Dan Frizsell assembled an incredible group of players—some of the best studio musicians in Nashville. They were not only musical virtuosos but also funny as hell. I love the experience of walking into a studio and diving into the process with people you’ve never met or worked with. The chemistry was spot on from the get-go and we all had a blast recording the songs.”

About Mickey Thomas and STARSHIP:

