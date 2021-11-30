Michelle Rasky Debuts Genre-Bending Breakout In Groovy “Dancing On My Own'

With expertly tracked instrumentals fusing with precisely programmed synthesizers to meet in the dark, award-winning Canadian artist Michelle Rasky's new single creates a substantial electro dance-pop single in "Dancing on My Own" - available now.

The Folk Music Ontario Songwriter of the Year award-winner's newest genre-bending release explores how Rasky finds solace in her musical compositions the same way she's found solace in dancing - especially throughout the recent string of unforeseen worldly events.

"One of the things that's helped me feel positive and grounded over the past year has been throwing on music, and just dancing by myself," the Ontario-based multi-talented artist shares. "Losing ourselves in song and movement can be so uplifting... It's this beautiful form of self-expression and a way to be present -- to enjoy the feeling of being alive and connected.

"I really wanted to bring that kind of energy into this song."

Listening to "Dancing on My Own" encapsulates that very feeling in a genuinely profound way reflective of her dazzling skills as a singer/songwriter.

With an array of talent at her disposal - from multi-instrumental abilities to her production experience - Michelle Rasky has been on a lifelong journey with music; "I grew up in a musical household and started playing piano when I was three years old," Rasky recalls. "I was always passionate about a wide variety of music, and I think my love and respect for so many different artists continue to shape my approach to writing and producing."

Along the way, the Toronto-born artist has found a knack for blending genres to create her unique organic-hybrid-pop sound that fans have come to know and love.

While her earlier works are inspired by Stevie Wonder, Joni Mitchell, and other artists of the like, she reveals she has been on a journey recently...

While Rasky has long been developing her sound since first stepping onto the scene, her newest venture into the electro-pop dance scene feels fine-tuned and proficient. Focused on expanding her musical exploration, the dynamic artist has gravitated towards incorporating ambient textures, synthesizers, and programmed beats, ultimately finding a way to merge her deep love of electronic music into her expansive scope of work.

Rasky recorded "Dancing on My Own" in her home, giving the unique production another level of heart and soul. Handling vocals, instrumentation, and production, this adept guitar, and piano performer put together a profound electronic-leaning single for the masses to dance to.

Emanating a feeling of tenured practice, Rasky aimed for this release to speak to the joy and connection humans are able to find through dance.

"Basically, I wanted to make something that made me feel like dancing and hopefully would inspire others to dance too!"

Whether they decide to loop in a partner or stay true to the track's title is up to them; it's fair to say, t either way, the good times are there for all to enjoy.

"Dancing on My Own" is available now.