Michaela Jaé Unveils New Pride Anthem 'I Am'

Arriving just in time for Pride Month, Golden Globe-winning and Emmy-nominated actress, singer and activist Michaela Jaé unveils a new club anthem “I Am.” Produced by Micah Gordon (The Kid LAROI, Cautious Clay, Ellise) and co-written by Michaela Jaé, Micah and Sophie Hintze (ENHYPEN, aespa, JORDY), the new track represents a celebration of identity, blending elements of pop, R&B and soul with a sturdy foundation of ballroom.

“I feel this song is a Pride anthem, because it speaks to all the people who consider themselves different and it tells them to not conform to the ways of the world,” explains Michaela Jaé. “If you feel like a misfit, this song encourages people to be confident and to live out loud. It encourages them to always re-create and rebuild themselves when they feel down and to let the world know that it's not going to stop and that we are going to continue to exist No matter what anyone or any group says.”

A New Jersey native, Michaela Jaé found her passion for music at a very young age, through performing arts programs in Newark and New York City. She later attended Berklee College of Music where she majored in songwriting and minored in performance. In June 2021, she released her debut single “Something to Say” while her Christmas song “Snow Globe” was released late last year. In 2024, Michaela Jaé is returning to music with enthusiasm and pride and will release her debut album later this year.

Michaela Jaé is the first trans woman to receive a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her role as ‘Blanca’ on FX’s “Pose,” which also won her the Golden Globe for Best Actress in 2022. In 2023, Michaela Jaé was selected as the first trans ambassador for the prestigious beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury. She can currently be seen in Season 2 of Apple’s Emmy buzzing hit comedy series “Loot,” where she stars opposite Maya Rudolph. In addition, Michaela Jaé starred on the latest season of FX’s “American Horror Story,” titled “Delicate,” alongside Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne.

Photo Credit: Shaun-Andru

