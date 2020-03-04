Michaela Anne Announces Tour with JD McPherson for April

Currently on a West Coast tour, acclaimed Nashville-based singer/songwriter Michaela Anne today announces that she will hit the road with singer, songwriter and musician JD McPherson. Beginning April 23, Anne will bring her "captivating vocals" (Billboard) and "splendid album" (American Songwriter), Desert Dove, to life with performances in Louisville, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Toronto and New York City. A full list of dates is below.

Produced by Sam Outlaw and Delta Spirit's Kelly Winrich and recorded in San Clemente, CA, the album is full of lush, sweeping arrangements and deeply vulnerable self-examination rooted in the classic country for which she's become known. Throughout, her crystalline voice remains front and center, as do her subjects: complex, three-dimensional characters who, through her empathetic portraits, revel in exploring the gray areas between good and bad, joy and pain, love and regret.

In 2014, Michaela Anne first began garnering national attention with the release of Ease My Mind, hailed by The New York Times for its "plain-spoken songs of romantic regret and small-town longing" and named one of the year's best country albums by the Village Voice.

Of her 2016 follow up, Lights and the Fame, Rolling Stone compared her to Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, and Vice Noisey praised her note she's "our saving grace, our angel, the person who will help usher us into a new age."

In support of Desert Dove, Anne has toured extensively gracing stages at Merlefest, AmericanaFest, Mile of Music, Sthlm Americana and AmerianaFestUK. She's also been direct support on tours with Marty Stuart, Ryan Bingham, Joe Pug, Brent Cobb, Ron Pope and Mandolin Orange's 2019 European tour with sold-out shows in London, Paris, Hamburg, Oslo, Stockholm and Munich.

Michaela Anne Tour Dates

March 4 - Amado's - San Francisco, CA

March 6 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

March 7 - Ballard Homestead - Seattle, WA

March 11- Hog Wallow Pub - Salt Lake City, UT

March 12- Globe Hall - Denver, CO

March 14- Knuckleheads Saloon - Kansas City, MO

March 15- Off Broadway - St. Louis, MO^

April 23 - Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY*

April 24 - Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN*

April 25 - Mr. Small's Theatre - Millvale, PA*

April 26 - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON*

April 28 - Anthology - Rochester, NY*

April 29 - The Hangar on The Hudson - Troy, NY*

April 30 - Elks Lodge - Newburyport, MA*

May 1 - Narrows Center for the Arts - Fall River, MA*

May 2 - Rough Trade - New York, NY*

^w/Brent Cobb

*w/JD McPherson





