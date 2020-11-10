Michael W. Smith Announces 2020 Christmas Performances

Performances run between Dec. 18 - 20.

Iconic multi-platinum, singer and songwriter Michael W. Smith is bringing his iconic Christmas show back this upcoming holiday season for three exclusive dates. The highly anticipated full band show will feature holiday classics spanning his expansive catalogue and a stop at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on December 18th. Following Nashville, Smith will head to Jacksonville, FL (12/19) and Clearwater, FL (12/20).

Smith says, "I love Christmas time and singing Christmas music, I am so blessed to be able to perform again this season with my band. It is going to be very exciting to be safely back in venues with an audience. I look forward to seeing everyone there!"

In addition to the performance, and in support of his longstanding relationship with Compassion International, Michael will be bringing awareness to their child sponsorship experience at each show.

For more information on the upcoming tour and to purchase tickets, visit: MichaelWSmith.com/Tour

2020 Christmas Dates:



All dates and venues are subject to change without notice

Fri, Dec 18 Nashville, TN (Ryman Auditorium)

Sat, Dec 19 Jacksonville, FL (Thrasher-Horne Center)

Sun, Dec 20 Clearwater, FL (Ruth Eckerd Hall)

Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 35+ years. During his storied career, he's written and recorded over 36 No. 1 songs, been honored with three GRAMMY® Awards and 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums. Amassing an in-depth catalog of achievements, Smith was also recently honored with a star-studded tribute concert in Nashville, TN to celebrate his 35 No. 1s, by a myriad of legendary performers. His recent USA Today, Yahoo! Music and Billboard-acclaimed studio album A Million Lights and Parade, Good Morning America-featured and GRAMMY nominated live worship album Surrounded have together become his 30th and 31st Top 10 hits on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart, more than any other solo artist in history. His most recent album STILL Vol. 1, is an atmospheric listening experience of improvisational music coupled with inspirational scriptures . More than just an outstanding songwriter and performer, Smith has given back to the global community throughout his career. Smith has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa, started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope; and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International. He has also written several bestselling books, including Old Enough To Know and Friends Are Friends Forever.

View More Music Stories Related Articles