Michael Monroe Releases New Single 'Everybody's Nobody'

Michael Monroe releases the anthemic new single, 'Everybody's Nobody', taken from the upcoming album, I Live Too Fast To Die Young, set for release via Silver Lining Music on June 10th, 2022.

"It's a tongue-in-cheek tale about letting go of the 'good old days' and finding the things that make you happy here and now" offers Monroe on the new single. "A lot of artists in our position seem content to bask in the glow of nostalgia instead of striving to move forward. And since they never 'made it big', they'd rather claim that they never really wanted to."

"The title can also be about your own self-worth" adds Monroe, "everybody's at least been a nobody and that's already an achievement in itself"

The single is accompanied by a high-octane, feel-good video showing the band swaggering the streets like rock-punk poets, storytellers who've seen it all. Watch the video for 'Everybody's Nobody' below.

"The punk is always gonna be there, it's part of my thing and our sound," furthers Monroe on the album "and overall I think we've really renewed the band's sound in the best possible way without getting away from who and what we are.

"I always wanted to maintain the excitement and curiosity of life, to keep that mind of a child and excitement about stuff and not get complacent, not get tired. Of course, I can be cynical and I'm sarcastic, and I haven't had the best of luck, but then again who does? And I still have a lot of things to be happy about. It doesn't take much for me to be happy. To be able to do what I love doing the most, and make a living out of it, that's a gift."

With I Live Too Fast To Die Young, it is clear that Michael Monroe is striding into the summer with a triumphant - and perhaps most importantly, defiant - roar to offer you a chance to let your hair down (or up!) and to once again enjoy the freedom of joyous celebration and expression.

The band, who will perform with Alice Cooper later this month, are due to appear at a string of summer shows around Europe, including the recently announced London dates, July 1st and 2nd, as special guests to Guns N' Roses.

Michael Monroe and gang will also joining Black Star Riders on their 2023 UK tour along with Motörhead's Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons. That tour will kick-off on February 13th at Nottingham's Rock City and tickets will be available on general sale from 10 AM on Thursday, June 9th.

2022 Shows

10 Jun - ROCK IN THE CITY, Kuopio (FI)

11 Jun - SWEDEN ROCK, Sölvesborg (SE)

15 Jun - Amfiteatr, Strzelinko (PL)*

17 Jun - Stadthalle, Zwickau (DE) *

18 Jun - AZKENA ROCK FESTIVAL, Vitoria-Gasteiz (ES)

21 Jun - Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf (DE)*

22 Jun - Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt (DE)*

25 Jun - HELLFEST, Clisson (FR)

29 Jun - Ippodromo San Siro, Milan (IT)*

01 Jul - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London (GB)**

02 Jul - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London (GB)**

07 Jul - SAUNA OPEN AIR, Tampere (FI)

08 Jul - ROCK IN THE CITY, Oulu (FI)

09 Jul - Kulttuuritalo, Pyhtää (FI)

13 Jul - M/S Rhea, Jyväskylä (FI)

14 Jul - Suisto-Klubi, Hämeenlinna (FI)

15 Jul - VAUHTIAJOT, Seinäjoki (FI)

16 Jul - ROCK IN THE CITY, Rovaniemi (FI)

22 Jul - Logomon Terassikesä, Turku (FI)

23 Jul - Krapin Pajan Puistokonsertti, Tuusula (FI)

30 Jul - SKOGSROJET FESTIVAL, Rejmyre (SE)

03 Aug - WACKEN OPEN AIR, Wacken (DE)

05 Aug - Allas Sea Pool, Helsinki (FI)

06 Aug - VAASA FESTIVAL, Vaasa (FI)

13 Aug - Olympia, Tampere (FI)

19 Aug - ROCK IN THE CITY, Pori (FI)

20 Aug - Möysän Musaklubi, Lahti (FI)

27 Aug - HRH Sleaze, Sheffield (UK)

*Supporting Alice Cooper / **Supporting Guns N' Roses

2023 UK Tour Dates (with Black Star Riders and Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons)

13 Feb - Nottingham, Rock City

15 Feb - Norwich, UEA

16 Feb - Ipswich, Corn Exchange

17 Feb - Manchester, O2 Ritz

18 Feb - Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill

19 Feb - Leeds, O2 Academy

21 Feb - Cardiff, Tramshed

22 Feb - Bristol, O2 Academy

23 Feb - Glasgow, SWG3

24 Feb - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

26 Feb - London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire