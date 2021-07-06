Michael Bublé Announces Return to Touring

Michael Bublé, the multi-Grammy winning multi-platinum entertainer, is scheduled to re-start his hugely successful tour beginning in Jacksonville, Florida on August 13th with stops in Boston, San Francisco, Las Vegas and other major markets. A full schedule of tour dates follows this release. Tickets are on sale now and all previously purchased tickets will be honored.

"I couldn't be more excited to get back on the road to entertain my; fans live and in person. When my touring family last performed, we did not know when or if we would ever get the chance to get back on stage. Like the rest of the world, this has been a very emotional time. During this past year, I loved being a full time dad but I missed what felt like a party every night where we were able to celebrate the best way I know how, 'singing my songs to you.' It seems more important than ever that we can share the music as we all heal from this past year. I can't wait to see everyone," commented Bublé.

Bublé is currently in the studio working on a new album scheduled for release next year. This Christmas will be the 10th anniversary of the release of his historic multi-platinum Christmas album.

MICHAEL BUBLÉ TOUR DATES:

August 13, 2021 - JACKSONVILLE - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

August 14, 2021 - GREENVILLE - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

August 17, 2021 - CHARLOTTE - Spectrum Center

August 18, 2021 - RALEIGH - PNC Arena

August 20, 2021- CINCINNATI - Heritage Bank Center

August 21, 2021 - CLEVELAND - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

August 24, 2021 - BOSTON - TD Garden

August 25, 2021- ALBANY - Times Union Center

August 27, 2021 - UNIONDALE - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

August 28, 2021 - ATLANTIC CITY - Boardwalk Hall

September 9, 2021- ALLENTOWN - PPL Center

September 11, 2021 - LOUISVILLE- KFC Yum! Center

September 13, 2021 - GRAND RAPIDS- Van Andel Arena

September 14, 2021 - MILWAUKEE - Fiserv Forum

September 16, 2021 - MOLINE - TaxSlayer Center

September 17, 2021 - DES MOINES - Wells Fargo Arena

September 19, 2021 - OKLAHOMA CITY - Chesapeake Energy Arena

September 20, 2021 - AUSTIN- Frank Erwin Center

September 21, 2021 - FT WORTH - Dickies Arena

September 24, 2021 - LAS VEGAS - T- Mobile Arena

September 25, 2021 - ANAHEIM - Honda Center

September 28, 2021 - FRESNO - Save Mart Center

September 29, 2021 - SAN FRANCISCO - Chase Center

October 1, 2021 - SALT LAKE CITY - Vivint Arena

Photo Credit: Michael Bublé